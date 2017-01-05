Easton Courier

Wrestling: Barlow/Immaculate ties for 11th

Joel Barlow/Immaculate High’s Mike Klein Wassink, right, battles Bethel’s Max Koshabo at 160 pounds in the Ryan Sabbagh Holiday Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Barlow/Immaculate finished tied with New Canaan with 60 points. — Scott Mullin photo

The field of competition varied greatly for the Joel Barlow/Immaculate High wrestling team at the annual Ryan Sabbagh Holiday Tournament.

The tournament included some of the top teams from the Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference and the South-West Conference as well as teams from New York and other parts of Connecticut. With four wrestlers having winning records in their respective weight classes, the Falcons finished tied with New Canaan for 11th, each with 60 points, in a field of 21 teams at Danbury High on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Danbury was the winner for the second straight year with 321.5 points. Bristol Eastern was runner-up with 199.5 and New Milford was third with 185.

Senior captain Ben Coppock (152 pounds) was the team’s top wrestler for the day. After losing his initial match to eventual winner Mike Barrett of Kings Park (N.Y), he put together four straight wins.

“Ben was not allowed to wrestle his final two matches due to a five-match limit on wrestling in a day, but with three pins and a win by decision, I’m sure he would have placed third,” said Barlow/Immaculate coach Phil LiCastri.

Barlow/Immaculate also had three wrestlers post 3-2 records: Mike Klein Wassink (160) and Nick Garoffolo (170) and Gabriel Ortiz (138).

“All three wrestlers performed well and their only losses came to people who placed in their weight classes,” said LiCastri.

At 195 pounds, Ben El-Wardany was 2-2 for the day. John Guimares was 1-2.

Also competing for Barlow/Immaculate were Cameron Hirsch, Alex Klein Wassink, Trenton Andreoli, Ben Bai and Jack Scully. All went 0-2.

Barlow/Immaculate takes part in the Masuk Multi-Duals on Saturday and hosts Masuk on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

