It became a downward spiral in a short amount of time for the Joel Barlow High hockey team.

Hosting Newtown last week, the Falcons kept a one-goal lead until late in the second period before the trouble started. They surrendered two quick goals to fall behind heading into the last frame before Newtown iced the game to win 6-1 on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Danbury Arena.

This was the second straight game the Falcons lost by the same score despite being up 1-0 relatively early.

“We’ve got a young team that needs to learn,” said Barlow head coach Bob Stearns. “We need a little bit more on-bench leadership, of which I’m at fault. We need a little bit more on-ice leadership as well to be able to calm the guys down and be able to understand that we can’t change what just happened and just need to move on from there.”

The Falcons held up well for much of the game. They found the right scoring combination when Kyle Converse’s pass from behind the Newtown goal found Vincent Marsili, who fired a shot past goalie Kyle Murphy for a 1-0 lead with 8:40 left in the first period.

Newtown then went on the offensive, taking several shots in the time remaining that were all turned away by Barlow’s Zach Gormley to keep it a 1-0 game.

Not many chances came the Falcons’ way in the next frame, but Newtown kept up the pace. With less than a minute to go, Jack Hanley took the rebound of his own shot and sent it into the net to tie it.

Only 36 seconds later the Nighthawks struck again, this time on a breakaway by Scott McLean with assists going to Dominic Cartelli and Dave Brestovansky to give their team the lead after two frames.

“It was a couple of quick mistakes,” said Stearns. “They burned us for a couple of quick ones in the last minute.”

With the momentum now in their favor, the Nighthawks kept up the pace in the third period, scoring three goals in less than three minutes. Although they were hit with a couple of penalties later on, giving Barlow the advantage on the ice, the score remained the same for the rest of the night.

Gormley made 21 saves in goal for Barlow.

“Zach played a very good game,” said Stearns. “At that point I think he was pretty tired.”

Barlow, now 0-2, visits Lyman Hall-Haddam-Killingworth-Coginchaug on Saturday at 4 p.m. and is at Sheehan on Wednesday at 7.