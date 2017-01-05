Pets are susceptible to cold and frostbite, too

As the temperatures plummet and the cold winds blow, residents need to take care to protect their pets from the winter elements, just as they protect themselves.

People put on warm winter gear and come inside when they get cold. They don’t always consider that their pets get cold, too, and need to come inside.

Dogs and cats get frostbite on their noses and foot pads and need to be protected just like their human counterparts, according to Kelly Fitch, Easton animal control officer.

Not only is it the right thing to do to shelter pets from the frigid weather, it is also the law. Scofflaws can get hit with a cruelty charge, she said.

“We’ve had complaints of people leaving their dogs out in 17-degree weather, which can drop to 10,” Fitch said. “If you wouldn’t let your kids stay out and you wouldn’t stay out, don’t leave dogs out. You can get a ticket for it.”

Otherwise, dogs should never be left out in temperatures that go below freezing. Not only will the dog get cold, but its water will freeze, she said.

“If you wouldn’t do it, you shouldn’t make your dog do it,” she said.

Leaving them on the front porch or in a dog house isn’t good enough unless they are heated. And yes, these days people can purchase heated dog houses and water bowls if they so choose.

People who own farm animals need to make sure their animals are protected from the cold and have access to water that hasn’t frozen, too, she said.

Another thing to watch for is salt and sand on roads that irritates dogs’ feet and may cause infections if their owner doesn’t clean them when it’s time to come inside.

“They can buy dog boots, but a lot of dogs don’t like them,” Fitch said.

She recommends that people use pet-safe ice melt on their own property.

Another “big thing to avoid” is placing “invisible” dog fences near the road, where they can get hit by snowplows.

“Some people put them close to the road, and the plows hit them,” she said. “Dog fences should be at least 30 feet back from the street.”

She advises residents to keep their garage doors closed to avoid raccoons, skunks, opossums, and the like from taking up residence inside. Wildlife can do a lot of damage, and animals are difficult to remove once they get inside, she said.

People often think the coyote population has increased in the winter because coyotes are easier to spot when the trees have lost their leaves, she said. While she doesn’t believe the population has risen, she took the opportunity to warn people to keep their pets, particularly small cats and dogs, inside or in sight at all times to avoid a heartbreaking encounter and the loss of their pet.