Village Center planners look to wrap up rules early in new year

The Planning and Zoning Commission has continued pondering the possible creation of a Village Center Overlay Area as a way to establish a more formal town center on Sport Hill Road.

The overlay zoning district, discussed in the context of updating the town’s zoning regulations at the Dec. 19 meeting, would likely cover the area near firehouse green, such as the Easton Village Store, EMS building and Silverman’s Farm.

The goal would be to create a compact, pedestrian-friendly area with traditional architecture. Certain non-residential uses might be allowed, such as galleries, craft centers, antiques stores, small retail stores, professional offices, and public buildings (including a post office).

The overlay area would not be an official Village District as defined by state law, therefore giving the town more latitude on controlling what happens there.

Another regulation issue raised was how big a farm should be to allow non-farm buildings as a way to help larger agricultural parcels be financially viable and remain mostly undeveloped. The P&Z must find that the building’s ancillary use is appropriate for the location and has some connection to agriculture, and overall employees are limited to 25.

“We’re looking for ways to supplement an existing farm [so it’s] sustainable,” said P&Z Chairman Robert Maquat, which should help to “maintain large parcels of open space.”

Farms of at least 15 acres now may use up to 10,000 square feet of an existing building for such uses, and members may want to increase that minimum farm size to 50 acres for constructing a new non-farm building.

Other regulation changes briefly discussed included possibly increasing the minimum property size required for new private recreational clubs from 10 to 25 acres, enacting 30-day minimum rental periods for private homes, whether to require farm stores to sell a certain percentage of products grown on-site or that are common to Connecticut, and parking rules for work-related vehicles on residential properties.

The P&Z hopes to finalize redoing the regulations in early 2017, with a second public information session to get citizen input on the process expected to take place in a few months. “We need to keep the momentum going,” Maquat said.