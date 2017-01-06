Saddle Ridge: Developer agrees to restrict post-development work

The Saddle Ridge developer is willing to accept a condition that would restrict any post-development work at the site to overall impervious coverage of 10% or less.

“We’re accepting of that,” Saddle Ridge attorney Matthew Ranelli told the Easton Planning and Zoning Commission at a Jan. 3 hearing on the residential development proposal that includes some affordable units. He said the developer’s position should “give this commission comfort.”

LandTech, an engineering and environmental consultant to the town on the application, has suggested creating a mechanism so when homeowners move into the proposed single-family homes and duplexes, any future upgrades they might pursue would not push the impervious coverage on the overall site over the 10% threshold.

Upgrades could include house additions, decks, patios, swimming pools, tennis courts, out buildings and driveway changes that aren’t part of the original development plan.

Impervious coverage refers to those areas where rainfall cannot directly infiltrate into the ground due to pavement, buildings and other development-related activity.

The state recommends that development on public water supply watershed land not create impervious coverage over 10% as a way to protect water quality. Previously, the state had recommended that such development not be more dense than one house per two acres, a criteria some Saddle Ridge opponents still want followed to ensure reservoirs aren’t negatively affected by nearby development. The entire Saddle Ridge property is watershed land.

While the impervious coverage on each developed lot at Saddle Ridge would be about 13% based on the submitted plans, Ranelli said, 42 acres of the 110 acres in the development’s “project area” would remain undeveloped as open space. That means the site’s overall impervious coverage would be under 10%, he said.

Regional plan’s watershed position

A letter by First Selectman Adam Dunsby to the P&Z was read into the record, pointing out the local Council of Governments (the COG is a regional planning entity of six municipalities) supports a one-house-per-two-acres policy for watershed land.

According to Dunsby, the COG’s regional plan states, “To ensure that rural areas are not overdeveloped and critical watershed land is not contaminated, the plan supports rural communities using regulations that prevent residential development greater than one dwelling unit per two acres of buildable area.”

This was the fourth night for the P&Z’s public hearing on the Saddle Ridge zoning application. The hearing will continue on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. at Helen Keller Middle School.

At the Jan. 3 meeting, six residents spoke against the proposal. Some other issues raised by experts, town officials and the public were particulars of the storm water management plan, erosion control measures during the construction phase, if the site has adequate undergound water for the new residences, whether the developer should have to seek inland wetland approval for the newest plan, and if the designated affordable units would truly be affordable.

The proposal

The applicant, Saddle Ridge Developers LLC, is seeking zoning approval to build a 66-unit development of both single-family homes and duplexes on 124.7 acres that border four roads — Sport Hill, Westport (Route 136), Cedar Hill and Silver Hill.

All 48 residential buildings would be on lots of at least one acre and be served by individual wells and septic systems. About one third of the overall site would remain undeveloped, and 14 acres would continue to be a separate horse farm. Access to the site would be from a new road connecting to Sport Hill Road and Cedar Hill Road.

Twenty of the residences — nine houses and 11 duplex units — would be classified as affordable housing under state law 8-30g, which places an extra burden on municipalities when turning down such applications. By law, the P&Z in its decision must balance the town’s need for affordable housing with the public’s health and safety, including protection of the watershed for reservoirs holding the public drinking water supply.

The developer wants to rezone the parcel from three-acre, single-family home zoning to a newly created Planned Accessory Affordable Apartment Community zone.

The P&Z turned down a previous Saddle Ridge application that included an affordable housing component in 2014, and that decision later was upheld in court. In 2009, the P&Z approved a 21-lot subdivision of single-family homes on the same property.