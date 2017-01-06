TV Movie Menu: Catch your breath this weekend

As the whirl of another new year begins, catch your breath with a movie this weekend. Here’s what’s showing on broadcast and standard cable.

The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

Shailene Woodley commands the screen as a young cancer patient who helps a new friend search for the reasons life takes tragic turns. Laura Dern is moving as her mother.

Saturday, January 7, 8 p.m., FX

The Princess Diaries 2: The Royal Engagement (2004)

Julie Andrews found a new audience with her captivating portrayal of the Queen of Genovia in these romantic fantasies from director Garry Marshall. Anne Hathaway costars as an unlikely royal.

Sunday, January 8, 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., CMT

Guarding Tess (1994)

Shirley MacLaine is at her most irritating and engaging as the eccentric widow of a former President. She initially plays the part for laughs until the film turns surprisingly serious.

Sunday, January 8, 11 a.m., POP

Rocky (1976)

Sylvestor Stallone wrote the screenplay over a weekend, insisted that he play the starring role, and watched his film win an Oscar for Best Picture. This could only happen in Hollywood.

Sunday, January 8, 2 p.m., AMC

Air Force One (1997)

Harrison Ford is at his most heroic as a President of the United States who fights for freedom on his jet. The theme song was heard in this year’s campaign. Glenn Close is the Vice President.

Sunday, January 8, 2 p.m., BBC

The Firm (1993)

Tom Cruise is at his most appealing as a lawyer who learns, the hard way, that some job offers may be too good to be true. Gene Hackman and Holly Hunter steal every scene they’re in.

Sunday, January 8, 2 p.m., Sundance

Harvey (1950)

James Stewart snagged an Oscar nomination for his delightful take on a man who loves life, his family and his pet rabbit Harvey. Only no one else can see the pet rabbit.

Sunday, January 8, 2 p.m., Turner Classic Movies

Fargo (1996)

Frances McDormand won an Oscar – in a highly competitive year – for her delicious take on a small-town sheriff with just enough common sense to outsmart the bad guys. She rocks.

Sunday, January 8, 8 p.m., FLIX

Captain Phillips (2013)

Tom Hanks should have landed an Oscar nod for his devastating portrayal of a cargo ship captain who must protect his vessel and his crew from a band of pirates. An exciting thriller.

Sunday, January 8, 8 p.m., FLIX

Annie Hall (1977)

Diane Keaton won an Oscar for reminding us how much fun it can be to fall in love in a lovely comedy from Woody Allen. Every moment works especially the scenes between the two of them.

Sunday, January 8, 8 p.m., Turner Classic Movies