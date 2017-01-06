‘Presidents & Broadway’ in new display at library

In recognition of the upcoming presidential inauguration, a display of how presidents have been portrayed in Off-Broadway and Broadway plays and musicals is now showing at the Easton Public Library. The display includes Playbills from New York stage productions, as well as CDs and LPs of original cast recordings. The exhibit runs through Jan. 31.

In the exhibit are items from the personal collection of Dr. Stuart Brown, director of student services at the UConn-Waterbury campus. “I’ve been attending Off-Broadway and Broadway productions for over 45 years,” said Brown, who has hosted the radio program “On Broadway” at WRTC-FM, 89.3, Trinity College, on Sundays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for more than 20 years. “Many of these shows have had subject matter we associate with presidential politics.”

Within the display there is material from well-known shows, noteworthy productions, and obscure oddities. “Of course, Hamilton and 1776 are represented,” the West Hartford resident said. “But I’ve also included the vinyl recording of the 1968 revue How to Steal an Election, which has such songs as ‘Silent Cal,’ ‘With Tippecanoe and Tyler Too,’ and ‘Get Out the Vote.’” The Off-Broadway show Rap Master Ronnie has Ronald Reagan at the center and was co-written by Doonesbury cartoonist Garry Trudeau.

There are some musicals represented in the exhibit that one might not necessarily associate with presidents, such as Annie, Call Me Madam and Newsies. “Franklin Delano Roosevelt is a major supporting player in Annie,” said Brown. “He even sings along with the rest of the cast in the song ‘A New Deal for Christmas.’ Teddy Roosevelt is featured in Newsies, and Call Me Madam has the famous Irving Berlin song ‘I Like Ike.’”

Other shows that are part of the display, which references 30 presidents, include Frost/Nixon, Of Thee I Sing, MacBird, and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. There is also the 2015 Off-Broadway production of Clinton — the Musical, which includes such ditties as “A Starr is Born,” “Monica’s Song” and “A Place Called Hope.”

“I’m so happy I have the chance to share my collection with library patrons,” said Brown, a member of the Connecticut Critics Circle and the Outer Critics Circle. “I’m sure people will find the exhibit enjoyable and interesting.”

The library, on Morehouse Road, is open Monday and Friday, 10 to 5; Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 to 8; Thursday, 10 to 6; and Saturday, 10 to 3. For more details, visit eastonlibrary.org.