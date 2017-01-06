Easton Courier

Girl Scout cookie rally on Jan. 7

By Easton Courier on January 6, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Events, Happenings, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

GirlScoutsCTIn celebration of the start of the 2017 Girl Scout cookie season, Connecticut Girl Scouts and their families, along with Girl Scout volunteers and staff, will participate in a cookie rally on Saturday, Jan. 7, from noon to 4 at the Danbury Fair Mall in Danbury.

The cookie rally will give Girl Scouts the opportunity to learn tips and tricks about cookie selling, participate in a number of hands-on activities, and get a marketing kit to help them with their sales. There is no pre-registration, and it is a free event. Girls do not have to stay the entire time.

For more information about Girl Scouts of Connecticut, visit gsofct.org.

