Obituary: Richmond “Bud” Llewellyn Knapp Sr., 92, of Easton

Richmond “Bud” Llewellyn Knapp Sr., 92, of Easton, worked for Ford Motor Company, then Sikorsky Aircraft, husband of Vera McMillan Marler Knapp, died Jan. 4, at home.

Born in Fairfield, son of the late Rufus R and Bernice Storrs Knapp; U.S. Army Air Corp, World War II.

Besides his wife, he is survived by four children, Richmond Jr. and companion, Terrie Sara of Parkridge, Ill., Toby Knapp of Southbury, Timothy Knapp, Bristol, and Martha Leonard and husband, Bill of Avon, his grandchild, Carling Harper and her companion, Charlie Dye, stepchildren, Michael and wife, Chris Marler, of Arnold, Mo., Steven and wife, Denise Marler of Florescent, Mo., Carolyn and husband, Jim Sheppard of Imperial, Mo., several stepgrandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by his first wife, Rosemarie Osberg Knapp and grandson, Richmond L. Knapp III.

Services: Monday, Jan. 9, 1 p.m., Congregational Church of Easton, 336 Westport Road, Easton. Burial will follow immediately in the church Memorial Garden.

Memorial contributions: Congregational Church of Easton.