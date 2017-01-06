Easton Courier

Obituary: Richmond “Bud” Llewellyn Knapp Sr., 92, of Easton

By Easton Courier on January 6, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Richmond “Bud” Llewellyn Knapp Sr., 92, of Easton, worked for Ford Motor Company, then Sikorsky Aircraft, husband of Vera McMillan Marler Knapp, died Jan. 4, at home.

Born in Fairfield, son of the late Rufus R and Bernice Storrs Knapp; U.S. Army Air Corp, World War II.

Besides his wife, he is survived by four children, Richmond Jr. and companion, Terrie Sara of Parkridge, Ill., Toby Knapp of Southbury, Timothy Knapp, Bristol, and Martha Leonard and husband, Bill of Avon, his grandchild, Carling Harper and her companion, Charlie Dye, stepchildren, Michael and wife, Chris Marler, of Arnold, Mo., Steven and wife, Denise Marler of Florescent, Mo., Carolyn and husband, Jim Sheppard of Imperial, Mo., several stepgrandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by his first wife, Rosemarie Osberg Knapp and grandson, Richmond L. Knapp III.

Services: Monday, Jan. 9, 1 p.m., Congregational Church of Easton, 336 Westport Road, Easton. Burial will follow immediately in the church Memorial Garden.

Memorial contributions: Congregational Church of Easton.

Tags:

Previous Post Hwang: Clean air and water play role in solving other problems
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress