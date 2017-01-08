Body, mind and financial health are topics at library

Upcoming programs at the Easton Public Library will focus on the body, the mind or financial health.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m., naturopathic physicians Dr. Andrew Cummins and Dr. Mara Davidson will present the first of two programs in their naturopathic health series: Natural Strategies for Anti-Aging. The talk will focus on the body’s process of aging at the cellular level, and how it impacts appearance, level of energy, sleep, stress, weight, and pain. Ways to assess how our body is aging and natural ways to combat, treat and slow the aging process will also be discussed.

Vivian Hardison of Easton, a certified professional abundant life coach, will present an interactive workshop on Friday, Jan. 20, from 10:30 to 11:30. She has more than 25 years of experience in pharmaceutical research, medical device development, and medical/legal consulting. For more details, go to vivianhardison.com.

The Women in Money Roundtable Series begins on Friday, Jan. 27, from 10 to 11 with the first of three discussions, entitled Behavioral Finance. A representative from Merrill Lynch will lead this program on the fears, misperceptions and emotional needs people have that can sabotage their investment and home sale returns. Tips on how to avoid the mistakes and make better financial decisions will also be presented.

Registration is required for these programs. To register, use the library’s Online Event Calendar, or contact Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134 or via email at [email protected].