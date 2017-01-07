LETTER: Saddle Ridge proposal poses ‘serious risk’

To the Editor:

We strongly oppose the cluster housing development proposed by Saddle Ridge abutting Sport Hill, Silver Hill, Cedar Hill, and Westport roads.

We live less than one mile from the proposed development site, and like almost everyone in the northern part of Easton we depend entirely upon a well to obtain our water. The construction of 66 housing units in our immediate neighborhood, each with its own well and septic unit, poses a serious risk of compromising the availability and purity of this life-sustaining necessity for us and for all of our neighbors. It also poses a serious threat to the life-sustaining watershed upon which a large population of Fairfield County depends for water.

This, combined with the fact that Saddle Ridge is attempting to bypass the approval of the Easton Conservation Commission for this large and potentially destructive development, raises suspicions concerning the integrity of the developers.

Grant and Margaret Monsarrat