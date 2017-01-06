Keeping up the pace offensively was a challenge for the Joel Barlow High boys varsity basketball team when it visited Brien McMahon.

The Falcons were off to a good start last Tuesday, Dec. 27. But when their opponent’s offense grew hot they had no answer in the remaining quarters, losing a 61-47 decision in Norwalk.

The Falcons, who have played several opponents from the Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference this season, got the jump on the competition in the first quarter, highlighted by senior Tom Rossini’s two three-pointers. With fellow captain Matt McGannon and Christian Marini also finding the hoop, Barlow was up 14-6.

The Senators got in gear offensively in the next frame and the Falcons’ eight-point advantage was soon cut to three at halftime.

When play resumed, the Falcons ran into some tough defense, held to just four field goals courtesy of Kevin Richetelli and McGannon. Heading into the final frame, they trailed 37-33.

Although it was still anyone’s game, the Senators put things away in the time remaining with the help of some key foul shooting, sinking 10 of 12 shots from the line.

McGannon led Barlow with 22 points, including a pair of three-pointers. Rossini had 17 with four three-pointers. Marino scored four and Richetelli sank two.

Leading the Senators was Eric Day with 26.

Barlow was back on the court the next day when it visited Capital Prep for another non-league game. Dominating nearly every quarter, it won 74-48 in Hartford.

The Falcons came out with a balanced scoring effort in the first quarter with six different players sinking shots, highlighted by three-pointers courtesy of Marini and Clark Gilmore. Up 16-8, Barlow never trailed after that.

Barlow continued to use the three-point shot effectively in the next period, with McGannon and Rossini leading the way to help put their team up 34-20 at halftime.

The visitors basically put things away in the third frame, stretching the lead to 55-31. With such a comfortable lead, they rested most of their starters in the fourth quarter.

McGannon led Barlow with 20 points (one three-pointer) and Rossini had 15 (three three-pointers). Owen Corazzelli also scored in double figures with 14.

Gilmore and Phil Vilhauer each had six and Marini scored four. Tim Tamallanca scored three (one three-pointer), while Wes Blackwell, Jake McNamara and Richetelli each scored two.

Barlow visits Westhill on Friday at 7 p.m. and is at Masuk on Tuesday, also at 7.