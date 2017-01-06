Fatigue began to take its toll on the Joel Barlow High girls basketball team in the championship game of the Sacred Heart Tournament.

Still battling illness and injury during the holiday season, the Falcons were down a few starters when they faced their opponent on Friday, Dec. 30. Despite holding host Sacred Heart to single-digit scoring for the entire first half, the Falcons could not keep up the pace in a 36-31 overtime loss in Waterbury.

The Falcons, who have played seven games so far this season, have had a healthy starting lineup only twice.

“The theme of this year so far has been injury and illness,” said head coach Joe Carollo. “It was the same for this tournament.”

Defensively, Barlow again performed well, especially in first half, when it held Sacred Heart to a mere seven points. But without their full complement of players, the Falcons grew weary and could not hold on after halftime.

The team continued to have balanced scoring but not enough of it as Sacred Heart chipped away at the lead. The hosts also made a lot of key shots down the stretch to tie the game and eventually win it in overtime.

Emma Scavo led Barlow with nine points. Julia Mullin scored six and had a big day under the hoop with 14 rebounds.

Annie Tamallanca and Lily Taeuber each sank five. The latter also had 13 rebounds.

Scotland Davis scored four and freshman Olivia DiSpirito scored her first varsity points with two.

Barlow had a good start to the tournament two days later when it faced Kaynor Tech of Waterbury. This time a strong defensive performance in the first half held up for a 39-29 win.

Barlow held the Panthers to just eight points in the first half behind an effective half-court defense. At the other end of the court it also featured a balanced scoring effort.

Taeuber led the Falcons with 12 points, including two three-pointers. Mullin also scored in double figures, with 10, and led the team with 13 rebounds.

Shannon Gilbert scored nine with a three-pointer. Tamallanco scored six, while Scavo and Davis each sank a free throw.

Now 4-3 overall, the Falcons start their South-West Conference schedule this week. They host Immaculate at home on Friday at 7 p.m. and are at Masuk on Tuesday, also at 7.