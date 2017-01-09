Upcoming trips — Pick up at St. Theresa Church in Trumbull

Easton Courier

Pick up the bus at St. Theresa’s Church, 5301 Main St., in Trumbull; the parking lot in back of the church. For reservations or more information, call Kathy at 203-268-8256.

April 27 — Westchester Broadway, matinee performance of Mamma Mia.

July 11 — Delaney House, Holyoke, Mass. All you can eat lobster and comedy show

Sept. 12 — N.Y. Botanical Garden, Dale Chihuly Exhibition blown glass sculptures and lunch at Arthur Ave., and time to shop

Sept. 25-27 — Ogunquit, Maine, includes two nights at Meadowmere Resorts, four meals, sightseeing and admissions.

