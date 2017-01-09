Easton Courier

Greater Bridgeport Retired Teacher Association holds holiday meeting

Retired teachers from Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Milford, Monroe, Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull celebrated the holidays at Testo’s Restaurant in Bridgeport in mid-December.

The retirees donated more than 68 Christmas “shoe” boxes of gifts and more than $300 to cover shipping costs to Samaritan’s Purse for delivery to needy children, ages 2 through 14, in the United States and in more than 100 countries around the world.

President Bob Pitzschler thanked Robert Tremaglio, principal of the Trumbull Agricultural Science School, for delivering all the poinsettia plants, grown in the AgriScience greenhouse, to Testo’s Restaurant in Bridgeport and purchased for GBRTA (Greater Bridgeport Retired Teacher Association) delivery to retired teachers who were housebound during the holidays.

In addition, teachers brought a carload of food donations for Merton House in Bridgeport, and the sale of raffle tickets brought in more than $570 toward college scholarships that are presented yearly in the spring to a senior from each of the GBRTA area’s 16 high schools.

Entertainment was provided by the Trumbull Chamber Singers, directed by Anne Tornillo.

The next meeting of the retired teachers will be in the spring.

Ray Fracasso and daughter Veronica Fracasso. — Photo by Capitol Photo Booth

Robert Kiefer and daughter Priti Kiefer. — Photo by Capitol Photo Booth

Michael Olsen and daughters Grace and Sarah Olsen. — Photo by Capitol Photo Booth

Ray Ganim and daughter Jillian Ganim. — Photo by Capitol Photo Booth

Chris Cruz and daughter Olivia Cruz. — Photo by Capitol Photo Booth

