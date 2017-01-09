Hwang: We will fight these misguided education cuts until they are fully restored

Sen. Tony Hwang issued the following statement regarding the State of the State and Gov. Malloy’s recently announced surprise cuts to state education funding:

“For the first time in 125 years, there are even numbers of Democrats and Republicans in the Connecticut State Senate.

“It’s a new era, and the more balanced state legislature represents good news for Connecticut taxpayers.

“In his State of the State speech, Gov. Malloy said that when we come together, hold realistic expectations, and seek common ground, we can deliver results. I agree wholeheartedly.

“To deliver those results, we must work together to:

Restore business confidence by getting Connecticut’s finances in order through common sense, long-term structural changes to the state budget

Enact a cap on runaway wasteful state government spending

Eliminating burdensome unfunded state mandates

Make certain that state employee union contracts actually get voted on by the legislature (Believe it or not: No vote has been taken on these contracts for more than two decades!)

Protect vital services the most vulnerable in our communities: our children, our seniors, the sick and the disabled.

“In addition, we must work to ensure the academic success of every child in every city and town in Connecticut. That requires protecting towns like Fairfield, Westport, Weston and Easton from having education funding taken away. That includes grants and school construction money that towns have been promised and have relied upon. For example: we have two school construction projects currently under review in Fairfield.

“It is simply unfair and wrong to change the education financing rules now, in the middle of a budget year.

“Working with Democrats, Republicans, and education advocates in Fairfield County and across the state, I believe we can — and will — prevail.

“We will fight these misguided education cuts until they are fully restored.

“Our message to the governor will be that yes, we agree that Connecticut must be put on a more predictable path. However, pulling the fiscal rug out from underneath fiscally responsible towns and educational institutions that are effectively managed is no way to go about attaining that predictability. Diminishing educational opportunities for students anywhere in Connecticut is a non-starter.

“To restore the funding cuts and implement a predictable and equitable solution toward education, I urge Connecticut residents to speak out.

Contact me at [email protected] and at 800-842-1421.

Sign up for my State Capitol e-updates at SenatorHwang.com .

Tell me your thoughts about the education funding cuts or any other issue.

“I look forward to the weeks and months ahead. It is an honor to be a voice at the State Capitol for the people of the 28th Senate district. I think we have an excellent opportunity to turn our state around and put Connecticut back on a stable, predictable, equal opportunity educational pathway.”

Sen. Hwang represents the 28th Senatorial District.