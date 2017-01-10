State reduces aid to Easton, again

Faced with a projected $1.5 billion budget deficit for the 2017-18 budget, Gov. Dannel Malloy reduced the annual education cost sharing (ECS) grant package to Easton and other affluent towns among other cost-cutting measures.

State officials also advised local officials that Local Capital Improvement (LOCIP) grants would no longer be approved.

Easton’s ECS grant has been cut by 70% for fiscal year 2016-17. The town was set to receive $590,000 for the current fiscal year, based on what the state originally committed to give. That amount has been reduced to $178,000, according to state Rep. Adam Dunsby, R-135.

Dunsby, who was sworn in to the state House of Representatives seat on Jan. 4, is also Easton’s first selectman.

The reduction will be realized from payments to the town scheduled to be made by the state in January and April. It will force the town to make cuts from its projected budget for this fiscal year or find revenue from another source, Dunsby said.

The Board of Finance did not ask the schools to adjust their budget and instead made up the difference from the town’s unassigned fund balance.

An additional layer of complication is that ECS is tied up in a state education case that has been appealed to the Connecticut Supreme Court, Dunsby said.

State Judge Thomas Moukawsher in September indicted Connecticut’s educational system for failing to meet the state constitution’s “promises to give children a fair opportunity for an elementary and secondary school education.”

The consortium of complainants want more money spent on the particular districts of concern. Moukawsher called for sweeping reforms, arousing strong reactions among state and local officials, and the court appeal, making the outcome uncertain..

Meanwhile, the state Legislature gave the governor the authority to cut municipal grants and to determine which programs and which towns would be affected. Large cities with a high proportion of students living below the poverty line will see an increase in funding.

By comparison, Greenwich’s ECS grant was cut by just over 90%, from $1.4 million to $137,000 — the largest reduction in the state.

The ECS funds go to the town budget, not the Board of Education budget, so school Superintendent Dr. Thomas McMorran defered to Dunsby for comment. But McMorran also weighed in.

“The General Assembly and the Department of Education cannot constantly impose unfunded mandates on the local educational authorities and think that everything can be covered at the local level, but that is what they have been doing for several years now,” McMorran said.

Dunsy said there are “a lot of moving parts. The state has a deficit, there is money that has been allocated, but we don’t know how much money we’re going to get. Easton now is in a worse financial situation because of the state cuts.”

The additional ECS cut came just as department heads and town officials are gearing up to produce Easton’s 2017-18 budget.

LOCIP

The education reductions come as Easton confronts major deterioration of three bridges. The state also made a decision to freeze its local capital improvement program (LOCIP) grant program, which the town was counting on for the bridges. Easton pays for its operations overwhelmingly through residential property taxes. Without state funds available, the town will have to find another source.

The LOCIP program grants an annual allocation to towns, which the towns are allowed to accumulate for bigger projects. Easton had more than $400,000 in available LOCIP funds, which officials were planning to use for bridge replacement, Dunsby said.

Shortly after notifying the town about the ECS cuts at the end of the year, the state sent out a memo stating that Local LOCIP grants would no longer be approved. The LOCIP freeze appears to be mismanagement: The state allocated more funds than it had statutory authority to allocate, according to Dunsby.

Last year Easton also lost its payment in lieu of taxes ( PILOT) funding. It went from more than $50,000 to $270 and is supposed to go up to $410 this year, Dunsby said. The PILOT program is meant to make up a portion of lost tax revenue on state-owned property, since the state does not pay property taxes.

Easton’s biggest grant has not been affected: $230,000 for roads, which is used primarily for chip sealing. The state created an additional grant program, Municipal Revenue Sharing Account (MRSA), which shares sales tax revenue with the towns. Easton received $155,000 in July, Dunsby saidt.

One bridge is closed to one lane, and would be closed entirely if there were a fear of collapse, Dunsby said.

It will cost an estimated $1.5 million each to replace the bridges.

The Buck Hill bridge will be paid for through a state grant already awarded, which pays for the entire construction cost of $1.4 million.

For the Riverside and South Park bridges the expected to receive Local Transportation Capital Improvement Program (LOTCIP) funds for half of the construction and engineering. Easton would have to find an additional $800,000 for the two bridges.

Towns are given an allocation every year, and Easton gets $66,000 every year and may use it or accumulate it, Dunsby said.

Dunsby said he would fight for restoration of the LOCIP money, which the town saved on the promise that it was safe.