Police log: School bus hit low-hanging branch, sleepy driver, roaming horses

FI-Police-patch-eastonFollowing are highlights of Easton Police Department activity logs from Jan. 3 to Jan. 8.

 

Tuesday, Jan. 3

8:31 a.m. — Animal. Roaming black Lab. Unable to locate. Referred to animal control officer. Route 59.

12:19 p.m. — Alarm. Alarm not registered. Referred to Easton Volunteer Fire Department. Hunting Ridge Road.

12:35 — Accident. Vehicle, no injury. Driver fell asleep momentarily. Infraction for failure to drive right. Investigation. Route 59.

5:26 — Animal. Roaming dog. Returned to owner. Referred to animal control officer. Deepwood Road.

6:10 — State property. Bag in road. Blanket removed from road. Assisted. Route 58.

8:01 — Phone call. Scam call involving roofing. Assisted. Adams Road.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

3:04 a.m. — Fire call. Alarm malfunction. Referred to Easton Volunteer Fire Department. Maple Road.

6:37 — Motor vehicle stop. Stop sign violation. Written warning. Center Road.

8:21 — Larceny. Accusation of stolen stock certificate. Investigation. Morehouse Road.

8:48 — Accident. Deer strike. No injuries. Investigation. Route 59.

9:23 — Animal. Found roaming dog, returned to owner. Referred to animal control officer. Westport Road.

9:36 — Fraud, wire. Complainant received a bill with overdue balance for Dish Network. Has never been a customer. Assisted. Morehouse Road.

12:07 p.m. — Animal. Shepherd and pit bull roaming, returned to residence yard. Referred to animal control officer. Banks Road.

1:39 — Animal. Great Dane missing, returned to owner. Referred to animal control officer. Asmara Way.

8:28 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Written warning. Route 136.

8:51 —  Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Verbal warning. Route 59.

9:10 — Animal. Two roaming horses captured, placed in barn until contact with owner can be made.

Thursday, Jan. 5

6:51 a.m. — Accident. School bus struck low-hanging branch. No injuries. Investigation. Route 136.

9:23 — Disabled motor vehicle. Ran out of gas. Clear, no action. Route 59.

9:53 — Suspicious motor vehicle. Owner working at residence. Assisted. Barrows Road.

6:10 p.m. — Accident. Following too closely. No injuries. Investigation. Stepney Road.

Friday, Jan. 6

8:24 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop, license plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 59.

8:51 — Motor vehicle stop, license plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Verbal warning. Route 59.

11:41 — Selective enforcement. Speed sign placed. Route 59.

3:28 p.m. — Utility. Large tree on wires. UI notified. Referred to utility. Route 58.

5:53 — Alarm. Not registered. Referred to Easton Volunteer Fire Department. Magellan Lane.

6:18 — Found property. License found. Assisted. Morehouse Road.

Saturday, Jan. 7

12:18 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 59.

12:37 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 59.

7:35 — Accident. Vehicle swerved to miss hitting deer. No injuries. Investigation. Black Rock Road.

8:34 — Animal. Missing two dogs found by owner. Assisted. Adams Road.

11:55 — Accident. Three-car accident, no injuries. Failure to drive reasonable distance apart. Written warning. Stepney Road.

1:17 p.m. — Animal. Anonymous call about a donkey not being sheltered. Animal control officer found. Donkey is sheltered. Referred to animal control officer. Everett Road.

5:02 — Accident. One-car accident. No injuries. Assisted. Rock House Road.

Sunday, Jan. 8

12:45 a.m. — State property. Damaged traffic control box. Referred to state highway department. Route 58.

1:43 p.m. — Accident. Minor accident, no injuries. Assisted. Judd Road.

3:21 — Animal. German Shorthaired Pointer roaming. Placed in kennel. Referred to animal control officer. Redding Road.

Monday, Jan. 9

5:45 a.m. — Alarm. Not registered. Owner error or system. Hillside Drive.

7:26 — State property. Fixing traffic box. Route 136.

