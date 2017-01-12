In terms of competition, it was an about-face for the Joel Barlow High boys swim team.

The Falcons, who opened the season with 67-28 win over Bunnell/Stratford, were in for a tough time when they visited Pomperaug last Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The defending South-West Conference champ Panthers were a deep group, having multiple scorers in each event for a 96-81 win in Southbury.

Barlow had its fair share of first places, however, and stayed close to the hosts for the early part of the meet. It won the opening event, the 200-yard medley relay, with Max Nonnenmacher, Andrew Yu, Phil Gombos and Jake Bernard swimming a 1:49.54.

Another win was in the 200 free. Nonnenmacher posted a 1:56.24 and Bryan Coppinger’s 2:19.01 took fifth.

Staying in contention, Barlow also took first in the 200 individual medley with Yu finishing in 2:11.53. Connor Frederickson’s 2:28.19 took fifth.

Although the Panthers had the lead at this point in the meet, Barlow stayed within four points (33-29) after the 50 free, which Gombos won in 24.06. Bernard touched the wall in 27 seconds flat for fifth.

However, Barlow had no divers and Pomperaug picked up some easy points. The visitors never recovered despite earning several additional first places. Gombos won the 100 butterfly in 1:01.85 and Adam Farmer’s 1:24.80 took fifth.

Breaking the one-minute mark in the 100 free, Tyler Dickinson also placed first in 58.81 and Coppinger was third with a 1:00.04. Nonnenmacher went the distance in the 500 free in 5:15.39 but was Barlow’s only entry in the event and the Panthers now led by 20 (71-50).

Pomperaug was fast in the 200 free relay, taking the top two places. Third went to Bernard, Alex Goncalves, Frederickson and Coppinger in 1:49.66.

A Pomperaug sweep of the top three followed in the 100 backstroke before Goncalves took fourth in 1:18.26. Matt Mangeri followed in 1:26.66.

By now Pomperaug had clinched victory in the meet and opted to swim the last two events unofficially and receive no points, giving Barlow the top three places in both the 100 breaststroke and the 400 free relay.

Barlow visits Bethel on Tuesday at Western Connecticut State University at 5 p.m.