LETTER: Country center would attract young buyers

To the Editor:

Last week’s issue of The Courier had two related stories of significance for the future of our town. One reported on the deliberations of the Planning and Zoning Commission regarding the development of a country center on Sport Hill Road in the vicinity of Silverman’s Farm and the Country Store.

The other story reported that the value of residential real estate in town has stabilized after many years of decline, although there was no source in the story that was especially bullish about the possibility of rising values.

The development of a country center with more commercial and cultural entities than currently exist in town could increase demand for housing in Easton and give a boost to real estate values.

There are reports that young families are beginning to reconsider suburban living now that many find themselves priced out of the New York market for the size of the living quarters they need. The prices of Easton homes and their square footage could attract these families, but such young buyers will want some of the amenities that they had hoped to enjoy in the new urbanism. They would likely respond favorably to a country center that is pedestrian friendly for convenience shopping and community gathering.

Francis J. Luongo