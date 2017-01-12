Dunsby serving on finance, education and environment committees

State Rep. Adam Dunsby (R-135) was appointed by House Minority Leader Themis Klarides (R-114) to serve on the Finance, Revenue, and Bonding Committee, which has jurisdiction over all matters relating to finance, revenue, capital bonding, fees, and taxation.
He will also serve on the Education Committee, which has authority over all matters relating to the state Department of Education; local and regional boards of education and the law of collective bargaining covering teachers and professional employees of such boards; vocational rehabilitation; and the Commission on the Arts.
His third assignment is on the Environment Committee, working on issues relating to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection that include conservation, recreation, pollution control, fisheries and game, state parks and forests, water resources and flood and erosion control, and all matters relating to the Department of Agriculture.
Dunsby took the oath of office Jan. 4 to serve his first term representing Easton, Redding and Weston in the Connecticut House of Representatives.
“My position as a municipal official has shown me the harmful effects that countless unfunded state mandates have had on our cities and towns,” Dunsby said. “Many of my initial legislative proposals will be to provide our municipalities relief from some of these burdens.”
Dunsby will serve in a House of Representatives with greater partisan parity, with 72 Republicans and 79 Democrats following the 2016 election. He replaced Republican John Shaban of Redding, who ran unsuccessfully for the 4th District U.S. House seat against Democratic incumbent Jim Himes. Shaban did not seek re-election to the 135th state House seat.
“Getting the state’s fiscal house in order must be our top priority. We are facing a $3-billion deficit over the next two years. Historic tax increases only led to more spending, and more taxes are not the solution. Whether you think the state should do a lot or a little, it can’t do anything without a foundation of prosperity. And we can’t be prosperous if we are not fiscally sound.”
Dunsby is serving his second term as first selectman of Easton, a part-time position, which he will continue to occupy. The state representative seat is also a part-time seat.
“Joining the Connecticut General Assembly is a great honor,” Dunsby said after the assembly adjourned for the day. “And now it’s time to get to work. We need to get spending under control and take real action to make Connecticut inviting to workers and businesses. This means less government, not more.”
Families often accompany the legislators, particularly those being sworn in for the first time, to the ceremony. Dunsby’s wife, Catherine, and two youngest children were there for the Jan. 4 opening of the 2017 legislative session.
“It was a really wonderful experience,” Catherine Dunsby said. “Of course, I was so proud of Adam and thrilled for him, since he has worked so hard for this. But I was surprised by how moved I was as a citizen of Connecticut to experience the state House — which is an amazing building and I had never been inside — and the excitement around the first day of the legislative session.”