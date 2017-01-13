Easton students speak at U.N. to champion water conservation

It’s not every day that eighth graders are chosen to speak in front of high-level officials at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

But that’s just what Helen Keller Middle School students experienced on Dec. 7.

A group of 16 students traveled to the U.N. with their social studies teacher, Jennifer Rose, and their principal, Susan Kaplan, to share research and community action activities of their peers around the world.

The event stemmed from the Water is Life project, developed and managed by the Australian arm of the International Education and Resource Network (iEARN).

The iEARN Water is Life project was designed to bring students into active research and action-oriented collaboration concerning water as the vital essence of life, according to information from the school.

Water is Life focused on U.N. Sustainable Development Goals — Clean Water and Sanitation and Life Below Water — and included input from students in Uganda, Taiwan, Iran, Jordan, Tunisia, the United States., India, Russia, Ukraine, and Australia.

Keller students made their presentations to Dr. Ivan Vera, chief of the U.N.’s Water Energy and Capacity Development Branch, Division for Sustainable Development, Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA).

Also in the audience were four other U.N. staff members and Jennifer Russell, director of education for iEARN USA.

“We may have looked calm, but inside our adrenaline was going,” said eighth grader Trevor Wilkes. “For this, you want to be perfect.”

The students showed slides and a PowerPoint and presented condensed reports of the worldwide research and action projects.

Because of Keller’s proximity to U.N. headquarters, its students represented all the schools at the presentation, and for Trevor a highlight was “getting the chance to present the idea of water to important people in the field and making them aware.”

Eighth grader Anthony Gagliardi said the highlight for him was “being around these influential people” who can make significant changes.

For Olivia Cassella, it was important that the officials “learned the children’s perspective.”

Micah Rasmussen said the most important aspect was that “we took action.”

“Through these interactions, the students developed a deeper understanding of the range of issues pertaining to water sustainability and conservation from different environmental and cultural perspectives,” Rose said. “They also realized that through their own actions and those of their global peers, they can make a difference.”

Water issues and waste

Each school identified a local issue related to water use, and Helen Keller students chose to focus on the areas of reduced water and food waste and overfishing in Long Island Sound.

In the first project, completed when the students were seventh graders in Rose’s global studies classes, the goal was to reduce the amount of food wasted in the school cafeteria and to increase the number of water bottles recycled.

On April 12, 2016, the students sorted through leftovers of the school lunch and found that 100 seventh graders wasted seven and one-half pounds of food, according to information from the school.

On April 29, all seventh graders were told about the food waste experiment, and the results were surprising, the students said.

It appeared that when there was awareness of waste, there was a lot less garbage.

In fact, during the second experiment, the garbage weighed only 5.5 pounds, and all plastic bottles and cans were recycled, compared to 17 bottles and cans that were thrown out during the first experiment.

In the second project, Keller students conducted research on conserving and sustainably using oceans, seas and marine resources.

They found that overfishing and industrial pollution and human activity are greatly impacting the health and sustainability of Long Island Sound, and that several marine species in the Sound are on the list of extinct, endangered and threatened marine species.

The students examined the steps that can be taken to meet the U.N.’s Goal 14.4, which focuses on the regulation of harvesting; ending overfishing and destructive fishing practices; and implementing science-based management plans.

The students from Uganda focused on water pollution and oil spills, since much of their water isn’t clean, the students said. Their school doesn’t have running water, and they retrieve water from a water hole.

Schools in some other countries hosted parades or cleaned up beaches, said eighth grader Meghan Ogrinz.

Others researched how wildlife is being affected by water pollution, Trevor said, while another school created a water filter.

During the project, Keller students communicated with other schools via Wiki Space, a virtual online space where they shared their ideas and actions.

The school from Uganda quoted Trevor in its report, Kaplan said.

“We need to save Earth,” Trevor said. “It is being destroyed by man. People truly don’t know what they are doing to the environment.”

Kaplan said she was impressed by her students’ diligence.

“I walked in on their group, working in the computer lab,” she said. “They were so focused and driven to do a good job.”

The seed was planted for the U.N. trip two years ago when Rose received a $200 grant from the Easton Learning Foundation for her “innovative practice,” Kaplan said. She used some of the grant money to join iEARN.

“She was looking for ways for her students to connect with students in other countries,” Kaplan said. “That opened the door for students to participate.”

Both Kaplan and Rose were impressed by the reaction of the U.N. staff to the students’ presentation.

The officials “were taking a lot of notes, and they gave positive feedback,” Kaplan said.

They told the students that “they did an excellent job in researching and community action,” Rose said.

“The students worked extremely hard on preparing for this day,” Kaplan said. “They were knowledgeable, prepared, articulate, and extremely polished. The feedback given to the students by the members of DESA was very positive. Congratulations to the students for this tremendous accomplishment.”

“The people of the U.N. were so enthralled,” she told Easton Board of Education members during their Dec. 13 meeting. “It was an incredible day.”

The students took away valuable memories and knowledge from the experience.

“It doesn’t matter how small the group, your ideas can be communicated for a bigger cause,” Trevor said.

“I felt proud representing the school,” said Ryan Thomas. “I felt excited being a part of this project.”