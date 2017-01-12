Not much would go right for the Joel Barlow High boys basketball team when it visited Westhill.

The Falcons, who have beaten a number of Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference (FCIAC) teams in recent seasons, did not help their cause in some ways when they traveled to Stamford on Friday, Jan. 6. In fact, both sides had some difficulties, but the Vikings hit some key shots late to finish with a 47-38 victory.

It was Barlow’s third loss in four games.

Both sides had difficulty controlling the ball, each committing a number of turnovers. The Falcons were slow in getting started offensively, trailing the two-time defending FCIAC champions by 10 points (15-5) after one quarter.

By the time the half ended the visitors had closed the gap a bit and were down just 25-18.

Barlow came even closer, getting to within 32-30 going into the final frame, but Westhill was propelled by several three-pointers as well as key free throws in the last minute.

Matt McGannon led Barlow with 19 points. Tom Rossini scored eight with two three-pointers and Kevin Richetelli had seven.

Christian Marino and Tim Tamallanca each had two and Phil Villhauer sank one free throw.

Barlow hosts New Fairfield on Friday at 7 p.m. and is at Newtown on Tuesday at 5:15.