Just about everyone would contribute to the Joel Barlow High girls basketball team’s offensive effort.

Still not at full force due to illness and injury, the Falcons had only eight players when it came time to host Stratford last Tuesday, Jan. 3. Yet seven of them would find the basket as the Falcons pulled out of reach in a 54-32 win.

Barlow’s defense also played a big part. Forced turnovers became points in transition.

“We pressed early and caused some problems for Stratford, which resulted in some easy baskets for us,” said Barlow head coach Joel Carollo. “We played solid man defense for the first half.”

Holding Stratford to a mere four points in each of the first two quarters, the Falcons led 32-8 at halftime. When play resumed they eased up on the pressure by switching to a zone defense. Although this allowed the Red Devils to find some open three-point shots, the Falcons were not in danger.

A key highlight in this game was Barlow’s high number of assists. Of its 23 shots from the floor, 15 came with assists.

“We did a great job of moving and sharing the ball, which translated into a very balanced scoring night,” said Carollo.

Shannon Gilbert had 17 points, including one three-pointer. Emma Scavo had 10.

Annie Tamallanca scored eight with one three-pointer and Scotland Davis had seven with a three-pointer as well.

Kinsey Colby had six, with Julia Mullin sinking four. Rachel Wagner chipped in with two.

Barlow finally had its full squad together when it hosted Immaculate three days later. Six players scored in another balanced effort for a 42-35 win.

“Once again we were fortunate to have a pretty balanced scoring attack, which makes us a tough team to defend,” said Carollo.

It was a close game throughout, with each team producing scoring runs. Barlow opened a six-point lead early in the second quarter, but Immaculate eventually closed the gap and it was 21-21 at halftime.

Immaculate scored the first five points of the third quarter but then the Falcons battled back as Colby hit a three-pointer midway through the third quarter, which gave her team the lead for good.

“We were able to get out on the break and score some key baskets, beating the Immaculate defense down the floor,” said Carollo. “Once again, our man-to-man defensive pressure and was very good. The girls did a good job of bottling up a lot of drives to the basket.”

Gilbert led Barlow with 10 points. Lily Taeuber (one three-pointer) and Mullin each had nine. Colby had seven with one three-pointer. Tamallanca had six on two three-pointers and Scavo sank one free throw.

Barlow, now 6-3, is at New Fairfield on Friday at 7 p.m. and hosts Newtown on Tuesday at 5:15.