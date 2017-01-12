Easton Courier

Study Cram Nights offered at Easton Public Library

By Easton Courier on January 12, 2017

The Easton Public Library. — Archive Photo by Nancy Doniger

The Easton Public Library is hosting Study Cram Nights from Jan. 17 to 19 to help area high school students prepare for their midyear exams. The library will be open until 10 p.m. to offer a quiet place for studying. Food will be served.  

“We’re pleased to be offering this opportunity to the students,” said Mary Beth Rassulo, assistant director/head of youth services. “Midterms can be a stressful time for all involved, and we can help alleviate that during exam week with longer hours, food, and a comfortable place to study.”

Reservations are required for each night. To register, use the Library’s Online Event Calendar, or contact Rassulo at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected]

