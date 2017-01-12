Easton Community Center posts upcoming events

The Easton Community Center is at 364 Sport Hill Road. The phone number is 203-459-9700; the website is eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com.

Jump Bunch

Jump Bunch, for children ages two to five, introduces sports and fitness to preschoolers in a hands-on setting. The goal is to engage your child in physical activities designed to enhance their gross/fine motor skills while building coordination, self-esteem and encouraging a healthy lifestyle. Best of all, it makes fitness fun. Jump Bunch meets on Wednesdays from 1 to 1:45 p.m. and runs from Jan. 18 until Feb 15.

Parent and Tot Playgroup

Parent and Tot Playgroup starts Jan 20 and runs until Feb 24. Parents and tots learn and develop together. Under the guidance and supervision of ECC experienced staff, each one hour class will include a little music, story time, movement, arts and crafts and free play. The program will focus on sensory skills and socialization specific to each age level. This semi-structured program will offer plenty of free play time in the child safe playroom.

Adult Fitness

A great way to stick with your New Year’s resolutions is to sign up for one of the fitness classes: Zumba, Pilates, Yoga and Body Sculpting. Drop in for a class to give it a try. Tuesday night’s is Body Sculpting and Yoga, Thursday nights is Zumba, and Saturdays, Feel free to come try a class for a drop in rate of $15 for members and $20 for non-members.

January Vacation Camp

The ECC offers a holiday camp program for parents who need to work when their children have the day off from school. Vacation camps run from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. for children in kindergarten through eighth grade. This month vacation camp days are Jan. 13 and Jan. 16. Lunch is provided and each camp day has a special theme.

ECC Badminton Classes

The junior and adult badminton classes will be held on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. for juniors and 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. for adults, starting Jan. 9 until April 3. Drop-ins are welcomed for a nominal fee of $15/member or $20/non-member.

Ice Skating and Hibachi Trip

The trip will be held on Friday, Jan. 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for children ages 10 to 15.. Members $65; non-members $75.

New Roc City Trip

The trip will be held on Monday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for ages 10 to 15. Trip Includes: fun fuzion arcade, laser tag and bowling. Children bring extra money for lunch. Members $65; non-members $75.

January Middle School Night

Held on Friday, Jan. 27, from 7 p.m to 9:30 p.m. the night will include: knocker ball, knockout, karaoke, music, snacks for sale and much more. Admission $5 at the door for Fairfield County grades six to eight.

Playtots Preschool has expanded its offerings

The ECC Playtots Preschool is now offering full-time care options available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in addition to its traditional nursery school. Playtots is a state licensed preschool offering classes for children 20 months to five years old. The preschool offers a curriculum that develops children’s curiosity, interests and abilities through discovery learning experiences.

The Easton Community Center offers dedicated preschool classrooms, a gymnasium, art room, computer lab, playground, multimedia room, and security system. Call 203-459-9700 to inquire about Playtots or take a tour. You can also visit playtots.org to obtain more information about the program.