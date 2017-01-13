New Saddle Ridge plan ‘almost identical’ to previous one, wetlands wise

The town’s engineering consultant agrees with the Saddle Ridge developer’s view that the newest plan is “substantially the same and almost identical” from the wetlands impact perspective to the 2014 plan that received local inland wetlands approval.

“I couldn’t find any difference in the regulated activity,” LandTech engineer Michael Bartos Jr. told the Planning and Zoning Commission at a Jan. 11 public hearing on the proposed 66-unit, 48-lot development that includes an affordable housing component.

Whether a new wetlands application should be filed for the latest proposal is a point of contention between the developer and opponents. The developer has chosen not to do so, relying on the 2014 wetlands approval for an earlier plan by the town Conservation Commission.

But the Conservation Commission chairman and some residents fighting the plan think a new wetlands application is needed. Attorney Ira Bloom, who represents the P&Z, said it’s up to the P&Z to decide whether the earlier wetlands approval is sufficient based on how any changes in the newest proposal would affect wetlands.

The P&Z rejected the 2014 proposal, which also included affordable housing units, and that decision later was upheld in state court. The Conservation Commission, acting as the town’s inland wetlands agency, approved the 2014 plan with a number of conditions.

Fifth night for hearing

The Jan. 11 hearing lasted about two-and-a-half hours and was the fifth night dedicated to the Saddle Ridge proposal. It included testimony from engineers representing the developer and town, questions by P&Z members and land-use staff, comments from a few public speakers, guidance from Bloom to the commission, and final remarks by developer attorney Matthew Ranelli.

Bartos said the new proposal, with its storm water management and erosion control plans, shouldn’t produce any more pollution than a previously-approved 21-lot single-home subdivision for the same property.

But Bartos said the town must make sure the new plan is developed as proposed to minimize the environmental impact. “It has to be built as designed — that’s an enforcement issue,” he said.

Ranelli said Easton would benefit from offering more affordable housing within its borders. “Easton needs affordable housing … It’s no secret,” he said. Ranelli called the lack of affordable housing “an epidemic” in lower Fairfield County.

He argued the proposal is consistent with the town’s master plan, would protect water quality, and would have less impact than the 21-lot single-family home subdivision approved in 2009. Ranelli said the developers have made many changes to improve the plan based on recommendations from the town and opposing experts. “We’ve said yes to nearly all of them,” he said.

Impervious coverage

Engineer Ted Hart, representing the developer, said more porous pavers now are being added to driveways to lower the development’s overall impervious coverage to 5.5%. This would be below the 10% threshold recommended by the state for public water supply watershed land.

Hart also highlighted the high level of development near a reservoir in Hamden, Lake Whitney, which provides drinking water to the greater New Haven region. He said his firm, Milone & MacBroom, recently worked on a 393-unit apartment building that was approved near the lake.

Commission member and staff questions included how a homeowners’ association (HOA) would handle future maintenance of the storm water management system, and how the HOA would monitor compliance with the state’s affordable housing laws if units are rented.

The public made comments about how the development’s septic system effluent might hurt nearby wells, alleged weak enforcement of another zoning problem in town, and how the project would set a bad precedent for Easton zoning in the future. Approval could be “a devastating and ever-lasting blow the surrounding community,” resident Howland Blackson said.

The proposal

The applicant, Saddle Ridge Developers LLC, is seeking zoning approval to build a 66-unit development of both single-family homes and duplexes on 124.7 acres that border four roads — Sport Hill, Westport (Route 136), Cedar Hill and Silver Hill. The development would be named Easton Crossing.

All 48 residential buildings would be on lots of at least one acre and be served by individual wells and septic systems. About one third of the overall site would remain undeveloped, and 14 acres would continue to be a separate horse farm. Access to the site would be from a new road connecting to Sport Hill and Cedar Hill roads.

Twenty of the 66 residences — nine houses and 11 duplex units — would be classified as affordable housing under state law 8-30g, which places an extra burden on municipalities when turning down such applications. By law, the P&Z in its decision must balance the town’s need for affordable housing with the public’s health and safety, including protection of the watershed for reservoirs holding the public drinking water supply.

The developer wants to rezone the parcel from three-acre, single-family home zoning to a newly-created Planned Accessory Affordable Apartment Community zone.

Two town residents, Huntley “Bucky” Stone and Robert Carlson, are associated with the development entity pursuing the project.