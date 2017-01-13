LETTER: ‘Never the twain shall meet’

To the Editor:

Did you see the unobtrusive little article in last week’s Courier? It concerned the possible creation of a “Village Center Overlay Area” as a way to establish a more “formal” town center … .” P&Z will “ponder” it.

Great idea! I remember thinking, 30–odd years ago, as we drove up Sport Hill Road, inspecting what might be our family’s new home town, that it was a lovely place — bucolic, green, friendly, and quaint; and I recall saying, as we passed the dilapidated general stores, and the Mayberry-style post office, “We could live here. It’s beautiful — idyllic — almost — but it needs to have a more formal town center; you know, like Weston.”

Well, now it has that chance.

Proposed for town center, to give it a more “formal” appearance, would be the “creation of a compact, pedestrian-friendly area that would include ‘certain non-residential uses,’ such as galleries [?], craft centers, antique stores, professional offices, and public buildings … including a post office.”

(Ed and Mary would presumably be dragged from their rustic little office with the balky door, outfitted with spiffy professional new uniforms, and dwell in one of the “professional” offices in the new formal complex).

Oh — I almost forgot — and “small retail stores.”

What? Retail stores?

Aaooga, aaooga. Pantsdraggers! Man your skateboards! We got us a strip mall!!

Look. We all know that this “overlay area” is just another whack-a-mole project like the town-suicidal “affordable housing movement;” the ridge project that will saddle the town with traffic and environmental danger; and the perennial Weston-imitative initiative in the town center.

But, to butcher Kipling: “Easton is Easton; Weston is Weston; and never the twain should meet.”

Thank God Bob Maquat and P&Z know the difference in the souls of these two wonderful towns and will act accordingly.

Bill Lane

Sweetbrier Trail