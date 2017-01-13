Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Monday, Jan. 16

Closed for Martin Luther King Day. You can renew materials and place items on hold through our online catalog at eastonlibrary.org. Looking for something to read now? Check out our digital library and enjoy an ebook, audiobook, magazine, downloadable videos, and music.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

5:00-10:00 p.m. — Study Cram Nights. Looking for a quiet place to study? The library will be open until 10 p.m. We’ll even provide snacks/food. Registration is required.

7:00 p.m. — Natural Strategies for Anti-Aging. Naturopathic physicians Dr. Andrew Cummins and Dr. Mara Davidson will present the first of two programs about naturopathic health. Learn how to age healthfully and gracefully both internally and externally. This talk will focus on the body’s processes of aging at the cellular level and how this impacts our appearance, level of energy, sleep, stress, weight, and pain. Also included will be ways to assess how our body is aging and natural ways to combat, treat and slow this process. Registration is required.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

4:15 p.m. — Dance Party Story Time (Grades K-2). New. Come rock out after a long day at school with music, instruments and lots of movement. We will take breaks for water and some short books. Children must be accompanied by a guardian. Registration is required.

5:00-10:00 p.m. — Study Cram Nights. Looking for a quiet place to study? The library will be open until 10 p.m. We’ll even provide snacks/food. Registration is required.

Thursday, Jan. 19

10:30 a.m. — Bouncing Babies. Caretakers and infants from birth to pre-walking age join us for a program full of lap sits, songs, rhymes, movement and a book. The class will encourage parent and child bonding, as well as early literacy and learning skills. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

4:15-4:45 p.m. — Tail Waggin’ Tutors. Sign your readers up for a session with Tail Waggin’ Tutors. Kids can sign up for a 10-minute time slot to read to a certified therapy dog. Sessions are by appointment only. Please make an effort to be on time for your scheduled appointment. Late arrivals will not be guaranteed a time slot.

5:00-10:00 p.m. — Study Cram Nights. Looking for a quiet place to study? The library will be open until 10 p.m. We’ll even provide snacks/food. Registration is required.

7:00 p.m. — Beyond Reading Book Discussion. Join us for a discussion of The Rosie Project by Graeme Simsion.

Friday, Jan. 20

10:30 a.m. — Toddler Time (Ages 2+). In this stimulating and fun-filled program, children will play with toys and manipulatives that develop skills in color and shape recognition, dexterity, hand-eye coordination, and more. Registration is not required.

10:30 a.m. — Benefits of Daily Meditation. Easton resident Vivian Hardison, certified professional abundant life coach, presents an interactive workshop for anyone looking to bring peace, balance, and clarity into their everyday life. Registration is required.

3:30 p.m. — Anime Mania. Are you a fan of Anime or Manga? Join us as we watch, read and draw Japanese Anime. Grades 6+. Note: The HKMS bus will drop students off at the library. Contact HKMS for more information. Registration is required for each individual day.