Finance board confronts state spending cuts

When Gov. Dannel Malloy announced $50 million in municipal funding cuts on Dec. 29, much of the resulting comment focused on the impact such cuts would have on Connecticut school districts. However, in Easton the larger impact will be from a freeze on Local Capital Improvement Program (LoCIP) funding for two bridge projects that are already underway.

The impact of those cuts was one of the topics of discussion at the Easton Board of Finance’s Jan. 3 meeting.

The consensus among the board members was that the construction of the bridges, located on South Park Avenue, must proceed because it is already well underway. The state of Connecticut was going to contribute approximately $400,000 to the cost of the bridge, under the state’s LoCIP grant program. This program assists both large and small municipalities statewide with local construction project, and was one of the main areas to bear the brunt of Malloy’s budget cuts.

The total cost of the project is approximately $1.5 million, and the bridge is actually one of two on South Park Avenue being reconstructed. The LoCIP program subsidized the entire construction cost of the first bridge project, which is adjacent to Buck Hill Road.

“We have no choice but to replace the bridges and the work has already begun … so we have to find the $400,000,” said First Selectman Adam Dunsby. “The good news is that our unassigned funds balance is higher than we expected.”

Smaller education cuts

Additional cuts will be felt by the Easton Board of Education, and board Chairman Jeff Parker was on hand to address the situation with the Board of Finance. He pointed out that state education funding has gone down drastically in the past year, and Easton has already implemented measures to make up the difference.

“Traditionally, Easton has gotten $600,000 in education cost sharing from the state,” said Parker. “Last spring, the state cut that amount to $250,000, which we were fortunately able to absorb. Then the amount was cut again, to $178,000.”

When asked what lies ahead, Dunsby said that “zero is a possibility” in state funding for either education or any other kind of endeavor — and the town needs to plan accordingly. However, Dunsby announced one small element of good news: a $2,000 federal grant for cemetery repairs. Under the terms of this program, the town must spend $2,000 of its own money to qualify for federal reimbursement.

The town has a Cemetery Fund with a balance of approximately $8,000, and Dunsby asked the board to move to spend $2,000 from that fund. The measure was unanimously approved.

Conservation, library funding eyed

The board also heard from Dori Wollen, chair of the town’s Conservation Commission, about maintenance needs for the Payne Open Space. This is the largest open-space land parcel the town owns, and it occupies 143 acres along Maple Road.

Wollen noted that the fund allocation for the property is currently $2,200, which has not been enough to keep open fields mowed and trails free of falling trees, branches and other debris. It has relied on the volunteer efforts of Easton resident Steve Khoury, a member of the Conservation Commission.

One acute need, Wollen said, was an expenditure of approximately $1,500 for a three-person tree crew to conduct an inventory of trees needing trimming or removal. She said the town might be able to obtain the assistance of local Boy Scouts — the project might be eligible for submission as an Eagle Scout project, she said, which would lower, if not eliminate, the need to hire professional arborists to do a tree audit.

Among other business, the board heard from Gail Gay, treasurer of the board of trustees for the Easton Public Library, and its new director, Lynn Zaffino. Their meeting with the Board of Finance was a preliminary step to appearing at the town government budget hearings, which are scheduled to begin in February.

The finance board’s focus was on the library fund, which largely consists of gifts from Easton residents and now totals approximately $800,000. Gay described expenditures from the fund as “very conservative” and noted that they often go toward books and electronic collections that are over and above the amounts provided by town tax revenues. In addition, the bequests of deceased Eastonians often restrict their use — for book collections, for example, or for special educational events offered to the community.

Board of Finance Chairman Matt Gachi asked Gay and Zaffino to return to the upcoming budget hearing with more detail on their anticipated future expenditures and on applicable restrictions.