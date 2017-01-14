Easton Parks and Recreation Department posts activities

Easton Parks and Recreation, 652 Morehouse Road; 203-268-7200; online registration at eastonrec.com. Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 to 4 p.m. Find winter programs on the website at eastonrec.com.

Happy New Year from Easton Parks and Recreation.

Register early

Most programs have limited enrollments. Besides not getting into the program, nothing cancels programs more than waiting until the last minute to register as classes may have been cancelled due to low enrollment. It is recommended that you register at least two weeks prior to the start of a program.

January Programs

Bring the Hoopla! Grades K-5; Engineering for Kids, Jr. Environmental Engineering, Grades K-2; Girls Inc! New, Grades K-5; Martial Arts, Grades K-5; Star Factory Acting, New, Grades K-5; Star Factory Pop Star 101, New, Grades K-5; Techstars Programmer, Video Animation Gaming, Grades 3-5.

Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Come join Easton Parks and Recreation and the Easter Bunny on Sunday, April 2, at 1 p.m. for the annual Easter Egg Hunt at Helen Keller Middle School tennis courts. Ages 0 to 10, Easton residents only. Pre-registration is required.

Easton Arts Center

All classes are held at the Easton Parks and Recreation office, 652 Morehouse Road. Register at eastonrec.com. Sign up for winter classes online. Bus #8 brings kids after school from Samuel Staples Elementary School to the Easton Arts Center.

Mini Picasso, ages 2 to 3 and 3 to 5; Mini Yoga, ages 3 to 4; Open Studio, ages 4 and up; Fine Art Fundamental, ages 7 to 12; Painting, ages 10 to 15; Piano, ages 4 and up; Guitar, ages 4 and up.