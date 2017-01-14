EMT class to be offered in Easton

Easton Courier

By Easton Courier on January 14, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

The Easton Volunteer Emergency Medical Service is at 448 Sport Hill Road. — Alexandra kushnir photo

Easton Volunteer Emergency Medical Service will hold an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) class beginning Feb. 7 and continuing through May 27. Classes will take pace on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 to 10 p.m. and occasional Saturdays to be announced from 9 a.m. to 5.p.m.      

Tuition is $1,100, which includes the EMT textbook and workbook, stethoscope, blood pressure cuff, CPR mask, class shirt, state testing fee (one time) and CPR certification.

The lead instructor is Margie Arnold,  EMT- P, EMS-I and CPR-I.

To register for the class, email [email protected] or call Easton Volunteer EMS, 203-452-9595. You can visit the website at eastonems.com.

 

