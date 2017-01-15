Confessions of an urban archaeologist

Greg Van Antwerp has been digging for treasure through every estate, garage and tag sale he could find for more than 30 years. What does he have to show for it? A lot, it seems, and he will be telling Historical Society of Easton members and friends all about it on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 1 to 2:30 at the Easton Public Library.

Van Antwerp began sharing his discoveries by creating a blog, Confessions of an Urban Archeologist, in 2009. He presents more than 500 posts with photos, videos, and stories documenting the “best of” what he has discovered in his journeys.

“I have always enjoyed ‘tag sale-ling,’ to search and research local history and dig up old papers, odd gadgets, rare items along with a good story,” Van Antwerp said. “The true joy is in learning about the stories of those who have left behind these treasures, as well as the people who search and sell these estates. I look forward to sharing some of my discoveries as well as my insights as to why we keep what we keep and toss what we toss.”

His approach is to not only share his “finds” but to ask readers for their assistance in helping him understand what he has found, while inviting them to share stories of their finds as well.

Van Antwerp’s blog has benefited from the community of the curious who have stopped by to read, comment, or contribute articles.

In early 2013, he was invited to speak before an audience in New Canaan. This began an ongoing lecture series for libraries, historical societies and community groups in and around Connecticut.

In a 60-minute interactive presentation using digital images and video clips, he provides a look at some believable, and some unbelievable, discoveries, taking pleasure in the rescue, restoration and return of these items when possible.

Van Antwerp has spent his professional life working in community television for 20 years. He also enjoys cartooning, photography, and writing. He is a devoted father and husband and during his weekend treasure hunts is known to travel with his favorite companion/assistant, his daughter, by his side.