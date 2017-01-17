National Charity League stuffs stockings

Mothers and daughters from the Redding-Easton chapter of the National Charity League gathered at Joel Barlow High School on a Saturday morning in December to decorate stockings and fill them with gift items for Operation Hope of Fairfield.

More than 150 stockings were assembled at this holiday philanthropy for families that were not able to afford holiday presents.

Carla Miklos, executive director of Operation Hope, thanked NCL volunteers, saying, “Your elves are top-notch” and “the time, effort, resources, and creativity put into this project is evident and so greatly appreciated.”