Easton Courier

National Charity League stuffs stockings

By Easton Courier on January 17, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

In front are 11th grade NCL members Ella Gaspar and Catarina Goncalves, and in back are Kailey Lauter, Molly Healey, Alyson Tomaszewski, and Bea Gregory.

In front are 11th grade NCL members Ella Gaspar and Catarina Goncalves, and in back are Kailey Lauter, Molly Healey, Alyson Tomaszewski, and Bea Gregory.

Mothers and daughters from the Redding-Easton chapter of the National Charity League gathered at Joel Barlow High School on a Saturday morning in December to decorate stockings and fill them with gift items for Operation Hope of Fairfield.

More than 150 stockings were assembled at this holiday philanthropy for families that were not able to afford holiday presents.

Carla Miklos, executive director of Operation Hope, thanked NCL volunteers, saying, “Your elves are top-notch” and “the time, effort, resources, and creativity put into this project is evident and so greatly appreciated.”

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Curtain Call: New company shines with Almost, Maine Next Post Girls basketball: Joel Barlow 46, Newtown 41
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress