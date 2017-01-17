Industrial designer Paul O. Rawson exhibits art at Easton library

Watercolorist and industrial designer Paul O. Rawson is exhibiting at the Easton Public Library conference room through the month of February. His show includes landscapes, seascapes and animals. Also on display are copies of industrial designs for which Rawson was awarded U.S. patents.

Rawson was born in Worcester, Mass., in 1921 and spent his childhood growing up in Thompson. Conn. He attended Rhode Island School of Design, majoring in industrial design, enjoying classes in painting, sculpture, silversmithing, and printing.

During World War II, he worked in the Providence shipyard constructing destroyer escort vessels and at the Leland Gifford Co. in Worcester, machining parts for the British Spitfire airplanes.

Rawson’s career as an industrial designer led to inventorship on a multitude of design patents through his work first at the General Electric Corp., then at the Van Dyke consulting firm and ultimately at his own company, Rawson Design.

Among his notable patented achievements are the design for the first GE toaster oven, currently on display in the Smithsonian Institute; the first electric curling iron for Clairol Co.; the first computer-controlled milling machine for Bridgeport Machines; surgical instruments still in use today for U.S. Surgical, including a surgical stapler and an end-to-end anastomosis device; the first mobile digital equipment for monitoring and recording vital signs at the hospital bedside; and the first mid-size computer for Digital Equipment Corp.

Industrial design is the marriage of aesthetics with manufacturing and marketing, which Rawson clearly excelled at throughout his long career. With his retirement in 1972, the aesthetic sense became foremost and Rawson turned to visual output.

The body of work on display at the library represents only a fraction of the several hundred works of art he has created over the past 20-plus years, ranging from the whimsical to the majestic. Done primarily in watercolor and pen and ink, his work is inspired by the natural world as well as by architectural works and by sheer imagination.

Every painting tells a story, and Rawson continues to experiment with new styles and formats, using his gift to bring joy to many in the community, through hand-painted cards and notes and larger pieces, often donated on behalf of Jesse Lee United Methodist Church, and generous gifts to his physicians, friends and family.

Paul O. Rawson