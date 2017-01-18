Take Your Child to the Library Day is Feb. 4

Easton Public Library will celebrate the sixth annual Take Your Child to the Library Day on Saturday, Feb. 4, with special programs for kids of all ages.

Launched in 2011 by two Connecticut librarians, Take Your Child to the Library Day was created to raise awareness about the importance of libraries in children’s lives. Libraries all over the world participate.

“It’s important that the community knows what is available at the library,” Mary Beth Rassulo, assistant director/head of Youth Services, said. “Take Your Child to the Library Day is the perfect opportunity for those who may not use the library regularly to be introduced or reintroduced to all the materials and services we offer for children and adults.”

The library has three programs planned. From 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., children can create their own work of library-themed art. At noon, patrons can have their picture taken in front of the green screen with their favorite book.

To close out the afternoon, Book Bingo, for grades two and up, will be played at 1:15 p.m.

Registration is required for each program. To register, use the library’s online event calendar or contact Mary Beth Rassulo at 203-261-0134 or [email protected]