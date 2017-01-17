Easton police log: Vandalism, bonfire without permit

Following are highlights of Easton Police Department activity logs from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12.

Monday, Jan. 9

5:45 a.m. — Alarm. Unregistered. Owner error or system. Hillside Drive.

8:56 — Animal. Owner picked up dog from shelter. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

11:04 — State property. Removed tree limb from road. Assisted. Route 59.

11:54 — Phone call. Lottery scam phone call. Assisted. Black Rock Road.

1:47 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 58.

4:25 — Animal. Complainant found two cats: long-haired tabby calico, short-haired orange tabby. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

6:30 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating motor vehicle other than motorcycle without license and failure to drive reasonable distance apart. Infraction. Route 59.

11:39 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to return plates. Verbal warning. Route 59.

11:43 — Vandalism. House “egged,” multiple garbage cans knocked over, lamppost knocked over. Assisted. Hall Road.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

2:22 p.m. — Animal. Dog taken to vet for Lyme test. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

3:23 — Accident. Unsafe movement of stopped vehicle. No injuries. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

5:20 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to display number plate. Verbal warning. Route 59.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

5:11 a.m. — Noise. Snow falling off roof. Assisted. Delaware Road.

6:47 — Accident. Struck deer. Investigation. Route 136.

2:40 p.m. — Alarm. Fire drill at Staples school. Clear, no action. Morehouse Road.

2:46 — Found property. Wallet. Assisted. Old Sport Hill Road.

2:46 — Animal. Adoption, calico kitten. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

3:14 — Selective enforcement. Traveling unreasonably fast. Banks Road.

3:21 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Banks Road.

3:51 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

4 — Assist other department. Traveling unreasonably fast. Held for Stratford Police Department. Active warrant. Assisted. Banks Road.

Thursday, Jan. 12

7:47 a.m. — Animal. Roaming white dog. Unable to locate. Referred to animal control officer. North Street.

8:16 — Animal. Three roaming dogs. Unable to locate. Referred to animal control officer. North Park Avenue.

10:51 — Fire call. Bonfire without permit. Referred to Easton Volunteer Fire Department. Center Road.

4:56 p.m. — Alarm. Faulty detector. Referred to Easton Volunteer Fire Department. Far Horizons Drive.

6:28 — Animal. Two roaming Rottweilers returned to owner. Referred to animal control officer. North Street.