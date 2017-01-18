COMMENTARY: Stem cell therapy offers hope for Zach’s recovery

First, we want to extend our appreciation and gratitude to everyone for all the love, support and generosity that has been shown to our family during this difficult time. Now more than ever we will need you all.
We are appealing to all our friends, family and supporters of Zach. We are in discussions and communication with the
in Panama and have made the decision that we need to pursue this line of treatment for Zach.
I spoke at length on Jan. 13 with the doctor who would be overseeing Zach’s protocol while there and would be performing most of the procedures and treatments. She explained that it is important to do the stem cell therapy within a year of the accident, as this is when the most healing occurs and before scar tissue is laid down, muscle mass is lost and muscles begin to atrophy (seize up).
We have done much research into stem cell therapy for spinal cord injuries here in the U.S. and Canada, and there just are no clinical trials or clinics that have the experience and track record like this one. Cell Medicine has been doing this specific treatment since 2006 and has a 60% to 70% success rate of some kind of improvements in most patients within a year.
Ultimately, our goal would be to go at least two times over a two-year period to try to see some improvements and possibly a great success, although we are cautiously optimistic. Of course, insurance does not cover these procedures.
Each procedure costs $37,200, which includes all the medical procedures, IV and spinal infusions, bone marrow cell harvesting, panels of bloodwork, 12 physical therapy sessions, 30-day hotel stay with breakfasts, transportation to and from airport, clinic and hospital, and follow-up appointments via phone at one month, three months, four months, and one year. It does not cover flights or food.
We are hoping everyone reading this could go to his GoFundMe page and donate $25: gofundme.com/stem-cell-therapy-for-zach-standen.
If 1,600 people donate just $25 we could be ready to make the appointment and be on our way in a week or two. We are hoping to do this as soon as we can but really can’t do this without your help. We know it is a lot to ask, but we are praying and hoping this isn’t the end to Zach’s story and progress.
As of right now, there has been very little progress, and I can’t see him being like this for the rest of his life. No walking, no bowel or bladder control, no sexual function, no feeling. This is no way to live if we can help it, especially for a 17-year-old. Thank you for your generosity, hope and continued prayers.
Zach Standen was critically injured in a car accident on Cross Highway in Redding on June 26. It is important to do the stem cell therapy within a year of the accident, as this is when the most healing occurs.
COMMENTARY: Stem cell therapy offers hope for Zach’s recovery
By Christine Standen on January 18, 2017 in Commentary, Community, Lead News, News, Opinion, People, Schools · 0 Comments
First, we want to extend our appreciation and gratitude to everyone for all the love, support and generosity that has been shown to our family during this difficult time. Now more than ever we will need you all.
We are appealing to all our friends, family and supporters of Zach. We are in discussions and communication with the
in Panama and have made the decision that we need to pursue this line of treatment for Zach.
I spoke at length on Jan. 13 with the doctor who would be overseeing Zach’s protocol while there and would be performing most of the procedures and treatments. She explained that it is important to do the stem cell therapy within a year of the accident, as this is when the most healing occurs and before scar tissue is laid down, muscle mass is lost and muscles begin to atrophy (seize up).
We have done much research into stem cell therapy for spinal cord injuries here in the U.S. and Canada, and there just are no clinical trials or clinics that have the experience and track record like this one. Cell Medicine has been doing this specific treatment since 2006 and has a 60% to 70% success rate of some kind of improvements in most patients within a year.
Ultimately, our goal would be to go at least two times over a two-year period to try to see some improvements and possibly a great success, although we are cautiously optimistic. Of course, insurance does not cover these procedures.
Each procedure costs $37,200, which includes all the medical procedures, IV and spinal infusions, bone marrow cell harvesting, panels of bloodwork, 12 physical therapy sessions, 30-day hotel stay with breakfasts, transportation to and from airport, clinic and hospital, and follow-up appointments via phone at one month, three months, four months, and one year. It does not cover flights or food.
We are hoping everyone reading this could go to his GoFundMe page and donate $25: gofundme.com/stem-cell-therapy-for-zach-standen.
If 1,600 people donate just $25 we could be ready to make the appointment and be on our way in a week or two. We are hoping to do this as soon as we can but really can’t do this without your help. We know it is a lot to ask, but we are praying and hoping this isn’t the end to Zach’s story and progress.
As of right now, there has been very little progress, and I can’t see him being like this for the rest of his life. No walking, no bowel or bladder control, no sexual function, no feeling. This is no way to live if we can help it, especially for a 17-year-old. Thank you for your generosity, hope and continued prayers.
Zach Standen was critically injured in a car accident on Cross Highway in Redding on June 26. It is important to do the stem cell therapy within a year of the accident, as this is when the most healing occurs.
Tags: car accident, Cell Medicine Institute, connecticut, Easton, Panama, spinal cord injury, Zach Standen
About author
Christine Standen
Share this article
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement