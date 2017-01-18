Boosted by some strong defense during the middle quarters, the Joel Barlow High girls basketball team defeated Newtown 46-41 on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The win, Barlow’s eighth of the season, also qualified it for the state Class L tournament.

The Falcons led 11-8 after one period and held the Nighthawks to just four points in each of the third and fourth frames to go up 26-26. Newtown came one strong in the last quarter with the help of four successful three-point shots but Barlow held onto the lead due in part to hitting 10 of 14 free throws during that time.

Shannon Gilbert (pictured) led Barlow with 16 points. Lily Taeuber also scored in double digits with 14, including two three-pointers.

Annie Tamallanca scored six and Julia Mullin netted four. Kinsey Colby and Emma Scavo each scored three.

Rylee Mulligan led Newtown with 17 points, including two three-pointers.