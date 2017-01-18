Upcoming events at New Pond Farm in Redding

New Pond Farm is located at 101 Marchant Road in Redding and registration is required for all programs at 203-938-2117 or newpondfarm.org.

Black bears among us

We see them at our feeders and our beehives, strolling across our roads, and even enjoying our swimming pools. On Thursday, Jan. 26, from 7 to 9 p.m., New Pond Farm will hold an informative evening with one of DEEP’s black bear researchers, Melissa Ruszczyk to learn about the natural history and behaviors of these large neighbors and how we can peacefully coexist.

This program for adults and teens is free, but guests will be asked to leave a donation for DEEPs wildlife conservation efforts.

Making backyard bird feeders, a family program

Bring the family on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., to make all natural birdfeeders that can be used in your backyard. Take them home and experiment with different seed combinations and see what types of birds you attract. Then consider participating in the Great Backyard Bird Count in February, or better yet attend the training session on Saturday, Feb. 11.

This program is $10 per New Pond Farm member and $15 per non-member.

What happens to animals in winter

On Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 to 11 a.m., learn the answers to the questions: What happens to animals when winter comes? Where do they go? What do they eat? How do they survive? and lots more.

This program is for children ages four and five (with a parent) and is $8 per member child and $10 per non-member child.