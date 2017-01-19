Officials seek to resolve Easton tree-trimming impasse

Nine months after the United Illuminating Co. suspended its enhanced tree-trimming program in Easton, the impasse persists between the company and the town over the cost of traffic control services.

UI determined last year that the costs are higher in Easton than it can justify to support its mission of protecting the safety and reliability of the electric infrastructure. After a series of communications with town officials, the power company redeployed its tree trimming crews out of Easton as of April 22.

Easton officials disputed UI’s assessment that traffic control costs here are higher than in other towns. Preliminary discussions last May didn’t resolve the matter.

UI’s enhanced tree-trimming program resulted from the two-storm panel, formed after massive power outages in the wake of superstorms Irene and Sandy. The goal is to clear the lines along the entire UI and Eversource system to mitigate damage during major weather events.

The tree work was to be done circuit by circuit along 30 miles of line running roadside along town and state roads in Easton, all of which are considered public road rights-of-way.

Meanwhile, it’s taken a long while for talks to resume between the parties, but they finally met this month at Town Hall.

“We had been trying to schedule a meeting for months,” First Selectman Adam Dunsby said.

“We reached an impasse months ago. They are saying it costs too much to work in Easton for traffic control. We presented evidence saying what we charge is basically the same as other towns. Some are higher, some are lower.”

Dunsby described it as a “big meeting” with 12 to 15 people in attendance, including him, Town Attorney Ira Bloom, several UI representatives and an attorney, three PURA representatives, police Commissioner Rick Colangelo, police Chief Tim Shaw, and police Capt. Richard Doyle.

PURA is the Public Utility Regulatory Authority. The Easton Board of Police Commissioners is the town’s traffic authority.

Joseph Thomas, UI vice president of systems operations, had said last May that UI’s municipal liaison was in the process of setting up a meeting with Easton officials to discuss options to get back on line. He said he and several other UI representatives would attend, and if they couldn’t come to a resolution, they would work with PURA.

Thomas cited an Easton ordinance that mandates uniformed police officers for traffic control and does not allow the use of certified flagging professionals, who can be hired for $23 per hour as opposed to the $95 charged by Easton, he said.

On April 12, 2011, the police commission unanimously passed a motion that requires contractors and service agencies to hire an Easton police officer anytime they perform work on town and state roads in town.

Easton exempts the Connecticut Department of Transportation and town Public Works Department from the uniformed personnel requirement but not UI, which should be granted the exemption, Thomas said. UI believes the cost has been excessive and said it is nearly 40% of the total cost of vegetation management in town.

Dunsby said Easton officials worked with UI to reduce costs when the dispute arose last year.

“We went through Capt. Doyle, who had a map of the town and divided the type of roads that would require an officer and police car and the kind of roads where we would just require flagmen,” Dunsby said. “UI rejected it and said they want to use flagmen everywhere. We asked PURA to get involved basically as a mediator at this point, and we met.”

UI officials have told the town they have a financial analysis showing Easton is more expensive than other towns, but they have not provided it and did not provide it at the Jan. 10 meeting, Dunsby said.

“We agreed Capt. Doyle will sit down with the UI rep and go over the map again and look at how roads are categorized and see if they can reach an agreement,” Dunsby said. “The town’s goal is public safety. If we can’t reach agreement we will go through a formal adjudication process through PURA.”

Shaw said police are well within the range for the cost of traffic control but he is waiting for information.

“Since it’s winter, not much tree work is being done,” he said. “Trimming on the most traveled roads and some of the secondary roads has been completed. We will see if we can make this work.”

Dunsby said, “The town isn’t happy we’re in this position, but we’re willing to continue discussions before we seek to have it adjudicated. Ultimately the Police Commission is the traffic authority. They are in charge of saying what the requirements are for groups requiring traffic control.”