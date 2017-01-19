Easton Courier

Easton police log: Suspicious person rang doorbells, hazardous road conditions

By Easton Courier on January 19, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

FI-Police-patch-eastonFollowing are highlights of Easton Police Department activity logs from Jan. 13 to Jan. 17.

 

Friday, Jan. 13

5:39 a.m. — State property. Tree in roadway. Assisted. Route 136.

6:25 — Town property. Tree down report. Assisted. Norton Road.

7:45 — Assistance. Report of car being rummaged through but nothing taken. Assisted. Morning Glory Drive.

9:08 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling. Written warning. Banks Road.

9:47 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 58,

11 — Suspicious person. Jehovah’s Witness in area. Assisted. Crestwood Drive (private).

12:54 p.m. — Animal. Missing cat. Cat found. Referred to animal control officer. Autumn Ridge road.

1:38 — Animal. Report of injured deer. No contact/gone on arrival. Route 59.

3:34 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Written warning. Banks Road.

3:50 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Written warning. Center Road.

4:12 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Route 136.

5:05 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Route 136.

11:47 — Noise. Caller heard gunshots or fireworks. All quiet when police arrived. No contact/gone on arrival. Burroughs Road.

Saturday, Jan. 14

3:17 a.m. — Suspicious person. Reported doorbell rang. Nothing found. Assisted. Wedgewood Drive.

4 — Suspicious person. Reported doorbell rang. Nothing found. Assisted. Tersana Drive.

12:17 p.m. — Animal. Cat adoption. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

1:48 — Suspicious person. Came to resident’s door claiming to be a Medicare specialist. No contact/gone on arrival. Wintergreen Drive.

4:36 — Town property. Assembling crew for hazardous roads. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Town roads.

4:37 — State property. Roadways getting hazardous. Referred to State Highway Department. State roads.

5:34 — Accident. Calls about minor motor vehicle accident. No contact/gone on arrival. Judd Road.

5:51 — Assistance. Report of vehicle stuck on road. Turned around and sent on their way. Assisted. North Park Avenue.

5:58 — Assistance. Multiple vehicles stuck on road. Road sanded. Assisted. Rock House Road.

6:34 — Disabled motor vehicle. Flat tire. Assisted. Tranquility Drive.

6:38 — Assistance. Vehicle stuck on road. Assisted. South Park Avenue.

11:31 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Verbal warning. Route 136.

Sunday, Jan. 15

1:46 a.m. — Accident. Motorist believed to have been driving while intoxicated. Investigation. Route 58.

9:35 — Animal. Report of two roaming dogs. Unable to locate. Referred to animal control officer. Judd Road.

10:11 — Accident. No injuries. Investigation. Judd Road.

11:55 — Alarm. Unregistered. Owner error or system. Sport Hill Parkway.

11:55 p.m. — Noise. Complaint of loud music. Assisted. Jesse Lee Drive.

Monday, Jan. 16

1:24 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 58.

3:18 — Assistance. Mailbox appeared to have been struck by motor vehicle. Unable to locate motor vehicle. Assisted. Center Road.

4:12 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Written warning. Route 58.

4:49 — Animal. Dog barking complaint. Referred to animal control officer. Judd Road.

10:02 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Written warning. Route 136.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

9:08 a.m. — Animal. Roaming dog. No contact/gone on arrival. Church Road.

9:40 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

3:39 p.m. — Accident. Failure to grant right of way. Written warning. Route 136.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Officials seek to resolve Easton tree-trimming impasse
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress