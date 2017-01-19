Easton police log: Suspicious person rang doorbells, hazardous road conditions

Following are highlights of Easton Police Department activity logs from Jan. 13 to Jan. 17.

Friday, Jan. 13

5:39 a.m. — State property. Tree in roadway. Assisted. Route 136.

6:25 — Town property. Tree down report. Assisted. Norton Road.

7:45 — Assistance. Report of car being rummaged through but nothing taken. Assisted. Morning Glory Drive.

9:08 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling. Written warning. Banks Road.

9:47 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 58,

11 — Suspicious person. Jehovah’s Witness in area. Assisted. Crestwood Drive (private).

12:54 p.m. — Animal. Missing cat. Cat found. Referred to animal control officer. Autumn Ridge road.

1:38 — Animal. Report of injured deer. No contact/gone on arrival. Route 59.

3:34 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Written warning. Banks Road.

3:50 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Written warning. Center Road.

4:12 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Route 136.

5:05 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Route 136.

11:47 — Noise. Caller heard gunshots or fireworks. All quiet when police arrived. No contact/gone on arrival. Burroughs Road.

Saturday, Jan. 14

3:17 a.m. — Suspicious person. Reported doorbell rang. Nothing found. Assisted. Wedgewood Drive.

4 — Suspicious person. Reported doorbell rang. Nothing found. Assisted. Tersana Drive.

12:17 p.m. — Animal. Cat adoption. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

1:48 — Suspicious person. Came to resident’s door claiming to be a Medicare specialist. No contact/gone on arrival. Wintergreen Drive.

4:36 — Town property. Assembling crew for hazardous roads. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Town roads.

4:37 — State property. Roadways getting hazardous. Referred to State Highway Department. State roads.

5:34 — Accident. Calls about minor motor vehicle accident. No contact/gone on arrival. Judd Road.

5:51 — Assistance. Report of vehicle stuck on road. Turned around and sent on their way. Assisted. North Park Avenue.

5:58 — Assistance. Multiple vehicles stuck on road. Road sanded. Assisted. Rock House Road.

6:34 — Disabled motor vehicle. Flat tire. Assisted. Tranquility Drive.

6:38 — Assistance. Vehicle stuck on road. Assisted. South Park Avenue.

11:31 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Verbal warning. Route 136.

Sunday, Jan. 15

1:46 a.m. — Accident. Motorist believed to have been driving while intoxicated. Investigation. Route 58.

9:35 — Animal. Report of two roaming dogs. Unable to locate. Referred to animal control officer. Judd Road.

10:11 — Accident. No injuries. Investigation. Judd Road.

11:55 — Alarm. Unregistered. Owner error or system. Sport Hill Parkway.

11:55 p.m. — Noise. Complaint of loud music. Assisted. Jesse Lee Drive.

Monday, Jan. 16

1:24 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 58.

3:18 — Assistance. Mailbox appeared to have been struck by motor vehicle. Unable to locate motor vehicle. Assisted. Center Road.

4:12 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Written warning. Route 58.

4:49 — Animal. Dog barking complaint. Referred to animal control officer. Judd Road.

10:02 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Written warning. Route 136.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

9:08 a.m. — Animal. Roaming dog. No contact/gone on arrival. Church Road.

9:40 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

3:39 p.m. — Accident. Failure to grant right of way. Written warning. Route 136.