The Joel Barlow High boys indoor track and field team competed at the South-West Conference developmental meet at Wesleyan University on Saturday, Jan. 14. The goal for many athletes was to qualify for the SWC championship and state Class M meets, both to be held in February. Barlow has now qualified four athletes in 11 events.

Milan Spisek dominated the field events by easily winning the pole vault, clearing 14’ 4”. He also took first place in the high jump by clearing 5’ 10” and was second in the long jump with a distance of 19’ 2” to qualify in three events.

Senior Ben Ruffing posted two fourth-place finishes in the 600-meter run (1:27) and the 3,200 (10:20). Besides these two events, he has also made the cut for the 1,000 and 1,600.

Mike Bortolot finished second in the 1,000 in 2:39. He previously qualified for the 1,600 and 200.

Lastly, sophomore Jeremy Saluzzi qualified for the high jump with a leap of 5’ 2”, taking 10th.

Both senior Max Triano and junior Benjamin Wunder are close to qualifying in their respective events. Triano turned in a time of 10:53 in the 3,200, narrowly missing the qualifying time by three seconds to take 17th.

Wunder put the shot put 35’ 9”, falling three inches short of the 36’ qualifying standard. Both will have another chance to qualify at the New Balance Games at the New York City Armory on Saturday, Jan. 21.