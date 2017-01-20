Easton Courier

Easton Community Center posts upcoming events

By Easton Courier on January 20, 2017

ECC logoThe Easton Community Center is at 364 Sport Hill Road. The phone number is 203-459-9700; the website is eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com.   

 

Mission Impossible themed Parents Night Out

Parents, do you need a night out, without the kids? The ECC has the answer for you on Friday, Jan. 20 from 6:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. While you are out to dinner and a movie, your kids will have an evening that may include GaGa Ball; a mission to complete, and minute-to-win-it games. Dinner will be provided.  Sign up before Jan. 20 and receive $5 off the member price of $30 or non-member price of $35.

Youth Sports

Flag Football and Dodgeball begin Jan. 23 and run until March 20. Flag Football is 4. to 5 p.m. and Dodgeball is 5. to 6 p.m. Cost is $75 for members and $90 for non-members. Become a member and save.

Men’s Basketball League

Adult Men’s Basketball League starting up Jan. 24 at the Easton Community Center. Think you have skills on the court? Sign up a team in one of Fairfield County’s most competitive basketball leagues. Display your talents in our fast paced league.

January Middle School Night

Held on Friday, Jan. 27, from 7 p.m to 9:30 p.m. the night will include: knocker ball, knockout, karaoke, music, snacks for sale and much more. Admission $5 at the door for Fairfield County grades six to eight.

 

Easton Community Center Men’s Roller Hockey League Champions, fall 2016.

