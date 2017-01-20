Easton Community Center posts upcoming events

The Easton Community Center is at 364 Sport Hill Road. The phone number is 203-459-9700; the website is eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com.

Mission Impossible themed Parents Night Out

Parents, do you need a night out, without the kids? The ECC has the answer for you on Friday, Jan. 20 from 6:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. While you are out to dinner and a movie, your kids will have an evening that may include GaGa Ball; a mission to complete, and minute-to-win-it games. Dinner will be provided. Sign up before Jan. 20 and receive $5 off the member price of $30 or non-member price of $35.

Youth Sports

Flag Football and Dodgeball begin Jan. 23 and run until March 20. Flag Football is 4. to 5 p.m. and Dodgeball is 5. to 6 p.m. Cost is $75 for members and $90 for non-members. Become a member and save.

Men’s Basketball League

Adult Men’s Basketball League starting up Jan. 24 at the Easton Community Center. Think you have skills on the court? Sign up a team in one of Fairfield County’s most competitive basketball leagues. Display your talents in our fast paced league.

January Middle School Night

Held on Friday, Jan. 27, from 7 p.m to 9:30 p.m. the night will include: knocker ball, knockout, karaoke, music, snacks for sale and much more. Admission $5 at the door for Fairfield County grades six to eight.