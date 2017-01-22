Congregational Church offers computer course

The Congregational Church of Easton, located at 336 Westport Road, is offering a computer training course on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., open to all in the community. The cost is $15.

Learn about Windows 10, Internet safety and social media. Ask an expert questions and get help figuring out the ever changing world of computers.

Registration is requested in advance. Call the church office at 203-261-2527, email at [email protected] or register online through the website, eastonchurch.org.