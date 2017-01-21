New Canaan Country School honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, New Canaan Country School welcomed to campus guest speaker Yusef Salaam.

As a young teen, Salaam was wrongly convicted of heinous crimes against a female jogger in Central Park in 1989. More recently he was featured in the Ken Burns documentary Central Park Five.

Salaam joined the school’s faculty, staff and parents for their third annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Breakfast and delivered thoughts about today’s civil rights realities in America.

In speaking of his experiences, he conveyed the importance of continuing one’s education — whether formal or otherwise. He also touched on the effects of incarceration and the disenfranchisement of economically disadvantaged people.

Later in the day, students in the Middle and Upper School gathered together to hear ninth grade student speakers reflect on their trip to the National Student Diversity Leadership Conference in Atlanta.

The Lower School celebrated with an assembly, including a group recitation of Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, student musical performances and reflections.

Fourth graders Daniel Marin of Easton and Skyler Gendason and Chandeny Rahman, both of Stamford, emceed the event.

