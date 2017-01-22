Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Monday, Jan. 23

10:30 a.m. — Pre-K Music Fun. Join us for a fun music program with guitar accompaniment. Registration is not required.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

7:00 p.m. — Winter/Spring Classic Film Series. This is the first in a series of four classic films, co-sponsored by the Easton Arts Council and the Friends of the Easton Library. Join us for a screening of The Palm Beach Story (starring Joel McCrea and hosted by Library Board President Jon Sonneborn and Joel McCrea’s son Peter McCrea). Registration is not required.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

Thursday, Jan. 26

10:30 a.m. — Bouncing Babies. Caretakers and infants from birth to pre-walking age join us for a program full of lap sits, songs, rhymes, movement and a book. This class will encourage parent and child bonding, as well as early literacy and learning skills. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

Friday, Jan. 27

10:30 a.m. — Toddler Time (Ages 2+). In this stimulating and fun-filled program, children will play with toys and manipulatives that develop skills in color and shape recognition, dexterity, hand-eye coordination, and more. Registration is not required.

10:00-11:00 a.m. — Women & Money Roundtable Series – Behavioral Finance. This is the first in a series of three roundtables sponsored and facilitated by a representative from Merrill Lynch. When it comes to the financial and real estate markets, people aren’t always as rational as you would think. Behavioral finance experts have been studying the not-so-smart decisions people make. We will reveal the fears, misperceptions and emotional needs people have that sabotage their investment and home sale returns. We’ll show you how to avoid the mistakes and make decisions like the pros. Registration is required.

3:30 p.m. — Anime Mania. Are you a fan of Anime or Manga? Join us as we watch, read and draw Japanese Anime. Grades 6+. The HKMS bus will drop students off at the library. Contact HKMS for more information. Registration is required for each individual day.