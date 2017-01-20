Sexual assault suspect charged with harassing Easton woman

A former University of Hawaii football player accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a former girlfriend when they were fellow students is facing Connecticut charges in in addition to original charges against him in Hawaii.

Joseph Uglietto, 25, of 21 Edmunds Way, Belmont, Mass., was originally arrested in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Oct. 24, 2016 on several domestic violence charges to include, kidnapping, three counts of first degree sexual assault, and two counts of third degree sexual assault, Easton police said.

His bond in Hawaii was set at $500,000.

He turned himself in at the Easton Police Department on Jan. 18 after learning of a warrant for his arrest for violation of a protective order and harassment in the second degree.

Easton police received a call on Jan. 17 from an Easton resident stating that Uglietto was sending her harassing text messages and attempting to FaceTime her, police said. The victim further stated that Uglietto was not supposed to contact her in any manner from a domestic violence complaint that originally occurred in Hawaii.

“They went to college together and were boyfriend and girlfriend in Hawaii,”Detective Kent Lyman said.

Because of the severity of the original charges, Easton police did not delay on obtaining the warrant for the Connecticut charges, police said. Officer Michael Kaluta acted quickly and obtained an arrest warrant.

“It’s completely normal for us to base charges on a protective order from another state,” Lyman said.

According to an article in Hawaii News Now, the restraining order went into effect in July 2015, and records show that Uglietto was subsequently charged with violating it about 20 times.

“Email evidence that she submitted appears to show that Uglietto was also threatening her with cyber attacks,” theHawaii News Now articles states.

Upon learning of the warrant, Uglietto turned himself in and posted a bond of $150,000. He was given a court date of Jan. 19.

When he appeared in court, the judge added a Connecticut protective order to the previous restraining order from Hawaii, prohibiting any personal contact with the victim, Lyman said.

Uglietto remains free on bond. His next court date in Connecticut is Feb. 15.

“I know he’s going back to Hawaii very soon to answer the charges,” Lyman said. “He will have to go back and forth to court in Hawaii and Connecticut.”

There is no reason for Uglietto to be in Connecticut outside of his court appearances, according to Lyman.