Overcoming an slight deficit early in the night, the Joel Barlow High boys basketball team defeated Kolbe Cathedral 57-48 on Friday, Jan. 20.

Barlow trailed 14-12 after one quarter but its defense held the competition to a mere four points in the second and was able to take a 29-18 lead into halftime.

Kolbe made it interesting, coming within four of the Falcons in the third quarter (36-32) before an offensive surge in the final frame put the hosts out of reach.

Helping its game from the foul line, Barlow sank 17 free throws.

Matt McGannon led the Falcons with 22 points, including one three-pointer. Tom Rossini scored 12 with three three-pointers.

Phil Villhauer and Owen Corazzelli each scored eight. Kevin Richetelli and Christian Marini netted five and two, respectively.