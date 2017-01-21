Easton Courier

Bys basketball: Joel Barlow 57, Kolbe Cathedral 48

By Easton Courier on January 21, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

basketball-net_fotor

Overcoming an slight deficit early in the night, the Joel Barlow High boys basketball team defeated Kolbe Cathedral 57-48 on Friday, Jan. 20.

Barlow trailed 14-12 after one quarter but its defense held the competition to a mere four points in the second and was able to take a 29-18 lead into halftime.

Kolbe made it interesting, coming within four of the Falcons in the third quarter (36-32) before an offensive surge in the final frame put the hosts out of reach.

Helping its game from the foul line, Barlow sank 17 free throws.

Matt McGannon led the Falcons with 22 points, including one three-pointer. Tom Rossini scored 12 with three three-pointers.

Phil Villhauer and Owen Corazzelli each scored eight. Kevin Richetelli and Christian Marini netted five and two, respectively.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Climate change vigil in Fairfield Sunday
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress