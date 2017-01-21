Eastonites arrive for Women’s March on Washington

United by shared convictions and concerns as America enters the Trump presidency, half a dozen or so Eastonites departed on buses from Westport or Fairfield in the early morning dark — at around 1 a.m. — Saturday, Jan. 21, to add their boots and voices to the Women’s March on Washington.

Selectman Robert Lessler and his wife plan to attend a sister march in New York City, one of 673 sister marches across the company.

Many of the mostly women at the march are wearing symbolic, hand-knit pink hats. Dana Johnson of Easton sent some initial impressions as she was waiting to meet up with friends.

“There’s a really cool wave of cheering that erupts and passes through the streets,” Johnson said. “When I was walking over, it was a sort of sound beacon guiding us to the rally.”

“S0 many people here from all over. I don’t know why I was surprised, but there were buses from Canada unloading women carrying signs of support. Some of the signs are really clever. The vibe is of empowerment and friendship. It’s a very diverse group. Definitely more women than men but all races are represented.”

The Courier will post comments, photos and video from Eastonites from the march throughout the day as we receive them. Send them to [email protected]

Read more about the march and watch the live stream at womensmarch.com.

Following is the march’s mission and vision: “We stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families — recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country.”

The mission is further to “send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us.”